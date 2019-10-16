As outside linebacker Zack Baun headed back to the sideline after a 34-yard interception return for a touchdown in Wisconsin’s 38-0 win over Michigan State on Saturday, he recalled a fellow position mate telling him, “Welcome to the club,” when he got to the sideline. That was redshirt junior Noah Burks, who himself recorded a 68-yard pick-six earlier this season against Northwestern. “He was moving,” Burks said about Baun on Monday. “I think he was a little over 20 miles an hour on that run back, so I mean I was just so excited. Emotions run high on big plays like that and seeing your guy succeed.” If Baun ran that fast unscathed to the south end zone of Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, what about Burks’ speed -- who had to elude Wildcat tacklers and at a distance twice as long as Baun’s return two weeks prior? “Mine was only a little over 18 [miles an hour]. Not very much, but to be fair, he was untouched,” said Burks, a laugh emerging in his next sentence. “I was touched a little bit, so I don’t want to lower myself too much there.”

Wisconsin outside linebacker Noah Burks during his pick-six against Northwestern on Sept. 28 (Darren Lee Photography)

Baun has roughed up opposing quarterbacks and racked up impressive statistics -- 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks -- through the first six games of Wisconsin’s 2019 campaign. Also stepping up at that position group has been Burks. Starting the last five contests heading into Saturday’s Big Ten West contest at Illinois (11 a.m. CT, BTN), the latter has tallied 11 tackles, 2.5 for loss, and a pass breakup in addition to that long interception return for the touchdown. Perhaps the word to describe the 6-foot-2, 240-pound Burks, when talking with head coach Paul Chryst, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and inside linebacker Chris Orr, might just be consistent. “It’s just still continuing to play consistent and making the plays he needs to make for us,” Leonhard said on Tuesday. “It’s been impressive. It’s been fun to watch him play and grow throughout the early part of this season. It might not be showing up on the stat sheet every week, but when you turn the tape on on Sunday, you definitely notice his impact on the game.” A day earlier, Chryst called out that same trait, a steadiness that he believes started well before the start of the 2019 season. “I think what Noah’s done a really good job of, and I thought it started in the spring and then fall camp, he’s been really consistent,” Chryst said on Monday. “You’re able to rely on what he’s doing, and he’ll do it. If he’s supposed to play it a certain way, he’s going to do it. I think that it’s been also fun for me to see, and I know Coach [Bobby] April has been excited, as you continue to play and different situations come up, that when he does make plays, I think that helps. “There’s a guy that's put in a lot of work, but it’s the first time he’s getting this type of action. I think each game, each play in each game that gives you that experience that you can kind of rely on and trust on. Certainly needs to keep growing that way, but I’ve loved the way that he’s gone about it, and I think a big part of it's been his consistency.”

Noah Burks' pick-six helped the @BadgerFootball defense contain Northwestern in a 24-15 win. pic.twitter.com/VZOxFdBMBp — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) September 28, 2019