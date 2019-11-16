Pre-Snap Read: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
In less than a few hours on Saturday morning, the No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers inside Memorial Stadium.
Before the 11 a.m. CT kickoff, BadgerBlitz.com brings back its weekly "Pre-Snap Read" to give three keys to Wisconsin (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) getting back on the winning track away from Madison.
FIRST READ: JONATHAN TAYLOR. JONATHAN TAYLOR. JONATHAN TAYLOR.
Wisconsin revived its run game against Iowa last week to the tune of 300 rushing yards -- 250 coming from junior running back Jonathan Taylor.
Righting the ship in that regard comes at a great time where UW now heads into Lincoln, and as BadgerBlitz.com noted in our 1st-and-10 preview on Thursday, there is a long line of success of Badger backs against the Huskers since the latter joined the Big Ten.
In particular, Taylor has carried the ball 49 times for 470 yards and five scores in the past two years. This season, Nebraska (4-5, 2-4) has allowed 219.5 rushing yards per game during conference play. The Huskers will likely sell out against the run, but establishing dominance on the ground will always be a key for the Badgers.
SECOND READ: CONTAIN ADRIAN MARTINEZ, J.D. SPIELMAN
Despite the loss last season, this duo tore up Camp Randall Stadium and the Badgers' defense. Quarterback Adrian Martinez threw for 384 yards and wide receiver J.D. Spielman hauled in over 200 receiving yards.
This year, Nebraska has not lived up to the outside hype, but the two still are potent playmakers that could give Wisconsin fits on Saturday. Despite completing less than 60 percent of his passes, Martinez still has thrown for nearly 1,500 yards in seven games and leads the team in rushing (399 yards). Spielman is averaging nearly 20 yards per reception and has three 100-yard receiving games to his name in 2019.
This is a game where Wisconsin cannot afford to have its tackling issues as seen against Illinois nearly a month ago, which was part of the reason Lovie Smith's squad was able to pull off significant chunk plays to stay in the game and ultimately pull off the win.
THIRD READ: BADGERS CANNOT SHOOT THEMSELVES IN THE FOOT ON THE ROAD ON OFFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS
Two key fourth quarter turnovers by Wisconsin -- a Taylor fumble and Jack Coan interception -- allowed Illinois to stay in the game and pull off the upset on Oct. 19. For that matter, it was also a game where UW failed to get into the end zone after a 1st-and-Goal at the three-yard line.
Last week, Wisconsin was flagged for three false start penalties and two illegal formation calls by the offense. One of those false starts came on a 4th-and-2 play inside the Iowa 10-yard line when head coach Paul Chryst elected to go for it. Redshirt sophomore Collin Larsh missed a 31-yard chip shot field goal, so the Badgers came away empty-handed in points.
Long story short, and it seems cliché, but Wisconsin cannot have the road performance it had in Champaign and expect to win. Protect the ball, cut down on procedural penalties, and the Badgers' chances of winning go up significantly on Saturday.