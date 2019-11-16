In less than a few hours on Saturday morning, the No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers inside Memorial Stadium. Before the 11 a.m. CT kickoff, BadgerBlitz.com brings back its weekly "Pre-Snap Read" to give three keys to Wisconsin (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) getting back on the winning track away from Madison.

FIRST READ: JONATHAN TAYLOR. JONATHAN TAYLOR. JONATHAN TAYLOR.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) (Darren Lee Photography)

Wisconsin revived its run game against Iowa last week to the tune of 300 rushing yards -- 250 coming from junior running back Jonathan Taylor. Righting the ship in that regard comes at a great time where UW now heads into Lincoln, and as BadgerBlitz.com noted in our 1st-and-10 preview on Thursday, there is a long line of success of Badger backs against the Huskers since the latter joined the Big Ten. In particular, Taylor has carried the ball 49 times for 470 yards and five scores in the past two years. This season, Nebraska (4-5, 2-4) has allowed 219.5 rushing yards per game during conference play. The Huskers will likely sell out against the run, but establishing dominance on the ground will always be a key for the Badgers.

SECOND READ: CONTAIN ADRIAN MARTINEZ, J.D. SPIELMAN

Nebraska wide receiver J.D. Spielman (10) (USA Today)

Despite the loss last season, this duo tore up Camp Randall Stadium and the Badgers' defense. Quarterback Adrian Martinez threw for 384 yards and wide receiver J.D. Spielman hauled in over 200 receiving yards. This year, Nebraska has not lived up to the outside hype, but the two still are potent playmakers that could give Wisconsin fits on Saturday. Despite completing less than 60 percent of his passes, Martinez still has thrown for nearly 1,500 yards in seven games and leads the team in rushing (399 yards). Spielman is averaging nearly 20 yards per reception and has three 100-yard receiving games to his name in 2019. This is a game where Wisconsin cannot afford to have its tackling issues as seen against Illinois nearly a month ago, which was part of the reason Lovie Smith's squad was able to pull off significant chunk plays to stay in the game and ultimately pull off the win.

THIRD READ: BADGERS CANNOT SHOOT THEMSELVES IN THE FOOT ON THE ROAD ON OFFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS