MADISON -- Through my six years of covering the Wisconsin football program in some fashion, I have witnessed a handful of standout Badgers slice and dice defenses from the backfield. That includes James White, Melvin Gordon, Corey Clement, Dare Ogunbowale, and now Jonathan Taylor.

The first four find themselves at the next level -- and Taylor will be playing on Sundays as early as 2020. But once again inside Camp Randall Stadium, the New Jersey native shined with five total touchdowns and 215 total yards in Wisconsin's 48-0 win over Kent State on Saturday.

“I mean, it’s crazy. He’s the best back in the country. Honored to block for him," tight end Jake Ferguson said after UW's win over Kent State. "I know when we slip up, like I said, he fixes us and it’s awesome to watch.”

As center Tyler Biadasz put it after the win, “He can run, catch. He can do everything."