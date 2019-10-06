News More News
From the Box: Another special Jonathan Taylor performance

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition
MADISON -- Through my six years of covering the Wisconsin football program in some fashion, I have witnessed a handful of standout Badgers slice and dice defenses from the backfield. That includes James White, Melvin Gordon, Corey Clement, Dare Ogunbowale, and now Jonathan Taylor.

The first four find themselves at the next level -- and Taylor will be playing on Sundays as early as 2020. But once again inside Camp Randall Stadium, the New Jersey native shined with five total touchdowns and 215 total yards in Wisconsin's 48-0 win over Kent State on Saturday.

“I mean, it’s crazy. He’s the best back in the country. Honored to block for him," tight end Jake Ferguson said after UW's win over Kent State. "I know when we slip up, like I said, he fixes us and it’s awesome to watch.”

As center Tyler Biadasz put it after the win, “He can run, catch. He can do everything."

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor scoring yet another touchdown during the 2019 season.
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor scoring yet another touchdown during the 2019 season. (Dan Sanger)
