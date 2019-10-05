Pre-Snap Read: Kent State vs. Wisconsin Badgers
A final non-conference matchup awaits the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers when the Kent State Golden Flashes head into Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.-
BadgerBlitz.com breaks down its three keys to the game before head coach Paul Chryst and his team take the field against former UW quarterback/tight end Sean Lewis and his MAC program.
FIRST READ: ESTABLISH JONATHAN TAYLOR. RINSE. REPEAT.
Kent State (2-2 overall, 1-0 MAC) comes into the game ranked dead last in the FBS in rush defense (261 yards allowed per game), including giving up 467 to Auburn in mid-September. Three Tigers rushed for 100 yards or more during that non-conference matchup. However, the MAC program also held to Arizona State to 3.7 yards per rush in the season-opener in late August.
Against Northwestern last week, Wisconsin (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) ran for only 130 yards as the Wildcats clamped down on Jonathan Taylor and the ground game. Expect the Badgers to work the Golden Flashes in this area of their offense, as it not only will wear down the opposition but also keeping Lewis' up-tempo offense off the field.
Fun fact: In Kent State's depth chart, only one player weighs over 251 pounds in the two-deep on its defensive line.
SECOND READ: SLOW DOWN KENT STATE OFFENSE
Quarterback Dustin Crum leads the Golden Flashes' offense into Camp Randall Stadium that averages about 69 plays and 402 yards per game. Against Bowling Green, Kent State accumulated 750 yards (375 passing, 375 rushing) on 84 plays in a 62-20 win.
Granted, that was against another Group of 5 opponent, but Wisconsin will not take this opponent lightly. Earlier this week, inside linebacker Chris Orr mentioned the up-tempo offense Lewis -- who comes from the Dino Babers coaching tree with stops in Bowling Green and Syracuse -- runs.
UW ranks first in the nation in scoring defense, rushing defense, third down conversion defense and team passing efficiency defense. To continue doing so, getting Kent State off the field will be needed to avoid fatigue while also getting the Wisconsin offense back on the field.
THIRD READ: WISCONSIN OFFENSE NEEDS TO BE EFFICIENT IN THE PASSING GAME
Wisconsin very well might not need a 363-yard performance from quarterback Jack Coan as seen against Central Michigan on Sept. 8 -- especially with the aforementioned Kent State run defense.
However, it will be worth watching how the Badgers' passing attack gets back on track after a rough 113-yard performance against the Wildcats. Coan completed just 15-of-24 throws last weekend, and with facing a lot of 3rd-and-longs, led the unit to just 4-of-16 third down conversions.
Coan will look to establish a sharp and crisp rhythm when targeting wide receivers Quintez Cephus, A.J. Taylor, Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis, along with tight end Jake Ferguson. Against Northwestern, Wisconsin ran a lot of 11 personnel, along with a few plays out of 10 personnel (a four wide receiver set).
Will we see that and more shotgun/pistol looks from the Badgers on Saturday, and can the passing game get back in sync?