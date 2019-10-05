A final non-conference matchup awaits the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers when the Kent State Golden Flashes head into Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.- BadgerBlitz.com breaks down its three keys to the game before head coach Paul Chryst and his team take the field against former UW quarterback/tight end Sean Lewis and his MAC program.

FIRST READ: ESTABLISH JONATHAN TAYLOR. RINSE. REPEAT.

Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (Darren Lee Photography)

Kent State (2-2 overall, 1-0 MAC) comes into the game ranked dead last in the FBS in rush defense (261 yards allowed per game), including giving up 467 to Auburn in mid-September. Three Tigers rushed for 100 yards or more during that non-conference matchup. However, the MAC program also held to Arizona State to 3.7 yards per rush in the season-opener in late August. Against Northwestern last week, Wisconsin (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) ran for only 130 yards as the Wildcats clamped down on Jonathan Taylor and the ground game. Expect the Badgers to work the Golden Flashes in this area of their offense, as it not only will wear down the opposition but also keeping Lewis' up-tempo offense off the field. Fun fact: In Kent State's depth chart, only one player weighs over 251 pounds in the two-deep on its defensive line.

SECOND READ: SLOW DOWN KENT STATE OFFENSE

Wisconsin outside linebacker Zack Baun (56) leads the team in sacks and tackles for loss. (Dan Sanger)

Quarterback Dustin Crum leads the Golden Flashes' offense into Camp Randall Stadium that averages about 69 plays and 402 yards per game. Against Bowling Green, Kent State accumulated 750 yards (375 passing, 375 rushing) on 84 plays in a 62-20 win. Granted, that was against another Group of 5 opponent, but Wisconsin will not take this opponent lightly. Earlier this week, inside linebacker Chris Orr mentioned the up-tempo offense Lewis -- who comes from the Dino Babers coaching tree with stops in Bowling Green and Syracuse -- runs. UW ranks first in the nation in scoring defense, rushing defense, third down conversion defense and team passing efficiency defense. To continue doing so, getting Kent State off the field will be needed to avoid fatigue while also getting the Wisconsin offense back on the field.

THIRD READ: WISCONSIN OFFENSE NEEDS TO BE EFFICIENT IN THE PASSING GAME

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan (Darren Lee Photography)