BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where we deliver what you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. The Badgers start 2-0 in Big Ten play, but they receive a final non-conference tuneup on Saturday against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Golden Flashes average 402 yards per game (183 rushing, 219 passing) and almost 28 points per contest so far. Quarterback Dustin Crum has completed nearly 71 percent of his passes for 697 yards with five touchdown while also rushing for 140 yards with one score on the ground. He has yet to throw an interception this season.

Running back Jo-El Shaw stands 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, and the senior has averaged over five yards per carry and gained 278 yards through four games. Wide receivers Isaiah McCoy (18 receptions, 288 yards, three touchdowns) and Kavious Price (18 receptions, 136 yards, two touchdowns) are tied for the team lead in catches, as the former stands 6-foot-3 and will be an interesting target to cover for the Wisconsin secondary.

Kent State has allowed 12 sacks through four games, while Wisconsin has gotten to opposing quarterbacks 12 times during its hot 4-0 start.

The Badgers enter the game among the nation's best, or in most categories the best, in several categories. Jim Leonhard's defense has allowed just 7.2 points per game (first in the nation), 44.5 yards per game on the ground (first), 147.8 yards per game through the air (eighth in FBS), team pass efficiency defense (76.8; first in nation) and 9-of-58 third down conversions (15.5 percent; also first in the country). Wisconsin has also generated 11 turnovers, with three going for direct touchdowns (one pick-six, two fumble recoveries).

We'll see if sophomore nose tackle Bryson Williams (left leg) returns to the defensive line starting on Saturday morning, as he has missed the last three games. UW lists him as questionable against Kent State.