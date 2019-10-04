All-Out Blitz: Kent State
BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where we deliver what you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. The Badgers start 2-0 in Big Ten play, but they receive a final non-conference tuneup on Saturday against the Kent State Golden Flashes.
QUICK PROGRAM FACTS
Head Coach: Sean Lewis (4-12; second year at Kent State)
Location: Kent, Ohio
2018 Record: 2-10
2019 Record: 2-2 overall, 1-0 MAC
Rankings: N/A
Series vs. Wisconsin: N/A (first ever meeting)
In Madison: N/A (first ever meeting)
WHEN KENT STATE HAS THE BALL
|WISCONSIN
|2019 PFF Grade
|KENT STATE
|2019 PFF Grade
|
DE -- Isaiahh Loudermilk
|
68.2
|
LT -- Jamil Viaud
|
52.9
|
NT -- Bryson Williams*/Keeanu Benton
|
71.2/71.2
|
LG -- Julian Sams
|
64.7
|
DE -- Garrett Rand
|
60.0
|
C -- Nate Warnock
|
58.7
|
OLB -- Zack Baun
|
90.2
|
RG -- Nathan Monnin
|
64.0
|
ILB -- Chris Orr
|
81.9
|
RT -- Adam Gregoire
|
51.3
|
ILB -- Jack Sanborn
|
80.9
|
QB -- Woody Barrett OR Dustin Crum
|
50.1/77.9
|
OLB -- Noah Burks
|
64.4
|
RB -- Jo-El Shaw
|
63.8
|
CB -- Faion Hicks
|
62.8
|
WR -- Mike Carrigan
|
63.7
|
SS -- Reggie Pearson
|
61.6
|
WR -- Antwan Dixon
|
63.1
|
FS -- Eric Burrell
|
73.4
|
TE -- Adam Dulka
|
59.0
|
CB -- Deron Harrell
|
62.7
|
WR -- Isaiah McKoy
|
72.8
The Golden Flashes average 402 yards per game (183 rushing, 219 passing) and almost 28 points per contest so far. Quarterback Dustin Crum has completed nearly 71 percent of his passes for 697 yards with five touchdown while also rushing for 140 yards with one score on the ground. He has yet to throw an interception this season.
Running back Jo-El Shaw stands 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, and the senior has averaged over five yards per carry and gained 278 yards through four games. Wide receivers Isaiah McCoy (18 receptions, 288 yards, three touchdowns) and Kavious Price (18 receptions, 136 yards, two touchdowns) are tied for the team lead in catches, as the former stands 6-foot-3 and will be an interesting target to cover for the Wisconsin secondary.
Kent State has allowed 12 sacks through four games, while Wisconsin has gotten to opposing quarterbacks 12 times during its hot 4-0 start.
The Badgers enter the game among the nation's best, or in most categories the best, in several categories. Jim Leonhard's defense has allowed just 7.2 points per game (first in the nation), 44.5 yards per game on the ground (first), 147.8 yards per game through the air (eighth in FBS), team pass efficiency defense (76.8; first in nation) and 9-of-58 third down conversions (15.5 percent; also first in the country). Wisconsin has also generated 11 turnovers, with three going for direct touchdowns (one pick-six, two fumble recoveries).
We'll see if sophomore nose tackle Bryson Williams (left leg) returns to the defensive line starting on Saturday morning, as he has missed the last three games. UW lists him as questionable against Kent State.
WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL
|WISCONSIN
|2019 PFF Grade
|KENT STATE
|2019 PFF Grade
|
LT -- Cole Van Lanen
|
75.9
|
DE -- Theo Majette*/Alex Hoag
|
80.0/72.2
|
LG -- Jason Erdmann OR Kayden Lyles
|
58.6/60.5
|
NT -- Theo Majette*/Buddha Jones
|
80.0/55.2
|
C -- Tyler Biadasz
|
64.1
|
DE -- Zayin West
|
64.1
|
RG -- Josh Seltzner OR Kayden Lyles
|
61.5/60.5
|
OLB -- Nick Faulkner
|
78.1
|
RT -- Logan Bruss
|
65.9
|
OLB -- Kesean Gamble
|
72.9
|
QB -- Jack Coan
|
69.8
|
ILB -- Cepeda Phillips
|
65.3
|
RB -- Jonathan Taylor
|
87.8
|
ILB -- Mandela Lawrence-Burke
|
51.1
|
FB -- John Chenal
|
73.4
|
S -- Akeam Peters
|
68.9
|
WR -- A.J. Taylor
|
62.8
|
S -- Keith Sherald Jr.
|
64.7
|
WR -- Kendric Pryor
|
71.1
|
CB -- Jamal Parker
|
58.7
|
TE -- Jake Ferguson
|
56.8
|
CB -- Elvis Hines
|
56.7
Wisconsin will face a defense that ranks last in the FBS in rush defense, allowing 261 yards per game. The Badgers gained just 130 in the win against Northwestern last week and will work to assert themselves on the ground once again with Heisman Trophy candidate Jonathan Taylor in the backfield.
Though Kent State held Arizona State to 3.7 yards per carry in the season opener on Aug. 29, the Golden Flashes allowed 467 rushing yards and three 100-yard ball carriers in a 55-16 loss at Auburn on Sept. 14.
How the MAC program schemes to stop Wisconsin's running game will be something to watch. Linebacker Mandela Lawrence-Burke leads the team with 31 tackles (2.5 for loss), while outside linebacker Nick Faulkner: is second on the team with 27 stops. Defensive lineman Theo Majette -- who is listed in Kent State's game notes at 5-foot-11 and 238 pounds, and as both a starting defensive end and nose tackle -- has 19 tackles (five for loss), four sacks and three quarterback hurries.
If Kent State contains the rushing attack enough, quarterback Jack Coan will need to step up after a rough outing against Northwestern (15-of-24 passing, 113 yards, one interception). Wide receivers Quintez Cephus, A.J. Taylor, Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis, along with tight end Jake Ferguson, will take on a unit that allows over 210 yards per contest.
In the Golden Flashes' secondary, cornerback Jamal Parker: leads the team in interceptions (two) and has also tallied 19 tackles. Safety Keith Sherald, Jr. has also racked up 19 tackles, one interception and three pass breakups.