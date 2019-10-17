Senior writer Jake Kocorowski breaks down 10 things to watch for and know before the No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers head to Champaign to take on Illinois on Saturday inside Memorial Stadium.

Many fans -- heck, many pundits, including myself -- have looked ahead to the Wisconsin-Ohio State contest inside Ohio Stadium on Oct. 26. From all indications, however, the team certainly has not.

During Monday's player availability, a reporter asked redshirt senior inside linebacker Chris Orr if he has to worry about some of the younger players looking ahead and not focusing in on Illinois.

"Nah, nah we're not worried about that," Orr said. "I mean that's kind of been the motto here. We started preaching that in winter workouts. Like I said before, our strength coaches -- we used to get the entire week of workouts -- but it was just one day at a time, one practice at a time, one rep at a time, one week at a time.

"We're not looking too far ahead, just like we were playing South Florida or Central Michigan. We weren't looking towards Michigan or anybody like that. It's the same thought process."