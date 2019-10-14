Here are highlights from the nearly nine-minute press conference that took place five days before No. 6 Wisconsin faces Illinois on the road (11 a.m. CT, BTN).

*On Bryson Williams and how the sophomore nose tackle’s looked coming back from injury:

“One, it’s been really good to have him back, and you appreciate really anytime a player gets injured, there’s a path to recovery. They’re all different, and you appreciate all that goes into it. There’s a lot that goes into it, and I think it’s been good for him to get back, not only playing in the games but in practice. Obviously last game, we were able to play a lot of players. Didn’t get a ton of snaps, but it’s been good the last two weeks to get him going again.”

*How has outside linebacker Noah Burks continue to develop, and what Chryst has seen impact-wise on defense:

“I think what Noah’s done a really good job of, and I thought it started in the spring and then fall camp, he’s been really consistent. You’re able to rely on what he’s doing, and he’ll do it. If he’s supposed to play it a certain way, he’s going to do it. I think that it’s been also fun for me to see, and I know Coach [Bobby] April has been excited, as you continue to play and different situations come up that when he does make plays, I think that helps. There’s a guy that's put in a lot of work, but it’s the first time he’s getting this type of action. I think each game, each play in each game that gives you that experience that you can kind of rely on and trust on. Certainly needs to keep growing that way, but I’ve loved the way that he’s gone about it, and I think a big part of it's been his consistency.”

*On how fullbacks John Chenal and Mason Stokke come along:

“I think they’ve done a really good job. I think they’ve continued to progress and you appreciate that. Both a little bit in a different way. I think Mason, it’s probably just over a year now where he’s been playing fullback after the move [from inside linebacker], and I think he’s really understanding kind of what he’s supposed to do and obviously applying the ‘how to do it.’

“I think John the same way, more kind of started there but it’s been kind of that work of young guy becoming a little bit more seasoned. I think both give you some of the same things, and yet both are just different enough that it’s a pretty good combination.”

*Does Chryst worry at all about the team being ready to play on a Saturday no matter who the opponent is?

“I don’t worry about them, but you never take it for granted. I think you do all you can to make sure that you take advantage of every opportunity. With this group, I don’t worry about it, but at the same time, I think that you never want to take anything for granted. That’s every week. That’s not this week, that’s every week.”

*Has there been a number of times where the coverage in the secondary has allowed the rush to get to the quarterback, where they’ve taken pressure off of pass rushers?

“No doubt. I think the two go hand-in-hand. Absolutely.”

*When quarterback Jack Coan has been under duress, what has Chryst noticed about him:

“I think he’s handled it well. I think he’s done a good job. If you go back and probably look at the last six games, have kind of at times moving and kind of avoiding it. A few come to mind where you kind of reset and still get a throw down. He’s had a couple where he’s taken it and run with it. I think that you’re always working on that because those are hard things to drill. Any of that, I think it comes up naturally when you practice, but it’s hard to create a drill that when you’ve got to move -- or like the term, when you’re under duress -- what do you do? I think that’s why it’s important when you’re practicing just to be in that moment because you don’t know when it’s going to come up and you got to be able to work those. I think he’s done a good job, I think, for the most part.”