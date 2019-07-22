Wisconsin outside linebacker Zack Baun , along with 2020 commits Nick Herbig and Malik Reed , all made the 2019 Butkus Award watch lists for collegiate and high school players , respectively. The annual awards are given to the best linebacker in the nation.

Last season after returning from a foot injury that sidelined him for his 2017 campaign, Baun finished third on the team in tackles (63) and fourth in tackles for loss (7.5). His 2018 season also saw him lead the team in quarterback hurries (eight), and he also registered 2.5 sacks.

Baun will be called upon to lead the outside linebackers in 2019, as the position group loses Andrew Van Ginkel to the NFL.

A four-star outside linebacker and the No. 232 player in the country for the 2020 class, Herbig officially visited Wisconsin the weekend of June 7. The Honolulu (HI) St. Louis product publicly announced his commitment to the Badgers on June 10.

"He’s got great range and agility and quickness so I think this year we’re going to use him more as a rush backer on the outside because he can bring it," St. Louis head coach Cal Lee told BadgerBlitz.com in June. "When he comes, he can bring some physical superiority when he comes rushing in there. I think he could be a linebacker, drop linebacker. They have those, but because of his ability to rush the passer, we like him rushing so he’s going to playing that more this year.”

Visiting the same weekend as Herbig, Reed rates a three-star recruit and verbally committed on June 25. He told BadgerBlitz.com in June that Wisconsin views him as a 'will' weakside linebacker in its 3-4 scheme.

"He's a really strong kid. In our off-season, he repped 285 pounds (bench press) 13 times," Chandler (AZ) head coach Rick Garretson told BadgerBlitz.com in June. "He has tremendous speed and a natural nose for the football. He did a good job this summer in the 7-on-7 stuff in pass coverage. He'll have to do that more at the college level. He's got a motor and a nose for the ball and also has a knack for blitzing and timing his blitzes."

The Butkus Award watch list for the high school candidates also includes some familiar names to Wisconsin recruiting. Two 2020 targets, four-star outside linebacker Kaden Johnson and three-star inside lineabcker Len'Neth Whitehead, also claimed the honor. In an interview with Rivals.com's Chad Simmons earlier in July, Wisconsin is recruiting Whitehead as a running back.

Another high school nominee included Kalel Mullings, who committed to Michigan after taking an official visit to Wisconsin in June.