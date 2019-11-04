Covering Wisconsin athletics becomes much busier starting this week as basketball officially kicks up in regular season play while the No. 16 football program comes off its second open weekend of the 2019 season to host a historic rival. With that, here's BadgerBlitz.com's weekly 3-2-1 series, breaking down three things we learned, two questions we have entering this week and one prediction.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED FROM LAST WEEK

Wisconsin corners Nick Nelson (11) and Derrick Tindal (25) in 2017

1. Wisconsin-Iowa is not just a trophy game -- it's a Big Ten West elimination game.

Both programs sit with two losses in a Big Ten West where Minnesota is undefeated and ranked No. 13 in the AP poll through eight games. Unless the division gets even weirder in November, the team that comes out of Camp Randall Stadium this weekend with a defeat is essentially out of the race to make it to Indianapolis. As reiterated in previous articles, Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) needs to win out and get help to catch up to its rival to the north. The loss to Illinois eliminated any margin for another "L" in the month of November. Go 3-0 these next three weeks - though none are guarantees - then a likely date with the Gophers with the division on the line awaits Wisconsin.

2. Despite Wisconsin two rough weeks and a bye, the Badgers defense still ranks among the best in the nation in many major categories.

Though the Badgers gave up a combined 62 points to Illinois and Ohio State in their two losses, recency bias should not dissolve how good this defense still is. As of Monday morning, Wisconsin sits among the nation's best in the following categories: *Scoring defense: 11.4 (tied for fourth in the FBS) *Total defense: 223.5 (first in FBS) *Rushing defense: 84.1 (fourth in FBS) *Passing yards allowed: 139.4 (third in FBS) *Sacks: 32 (4.00 per game, fourth in the FBS) *Third down conversions: 22.4% (first in FBS) It be interesting to see if UW can make Iowa one-dimensional, as the latter averages 145.8 rushing yards per game on 3.9 yards per carry. Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley has completed just 60.7 percent of his passes, but he has thrown for almost 244 yards per contest with 10 touchdowns to five interceptions. *All NCAA stats quoted in this article courtesy of NCAA.com as of Nov. 3

3. Greg Gard and Wisconsin are not relenting in its pursuit of getting Micah Potter eligible earlier than Dec. 21

Based on Gard's statements -- first in the initial UW release announcing the denial of the waiver, then during last Monday's press conference, and finally his Friday post-game availability after Wisconsin's exhibition win against UW-La Crosse -- the program firmly believes Micah Potter should have been eligible to play immediately starting this Tuesday against No. 20 Saint Mary's. Obviously that will not happen with that regular season match-up a day away, but as Gard noted on Friday night, Wisconsin has requested a telephone hearing with the NCAA Committee for Legislative Relief for Potter to give his side of the story verbally. Whether or not that meeting will be granted is another story. However, with all the waivers that have been granted prior to the season -- and as Gard noted on Monday that every situation is different BUT -- having Potter do everything seemingly right from the outside looking in yet lose three semesters of basketball play does not sit well and seem fair. Kudos to Gard and Wisconsin for continuing to push for this.

TWO QUESTIONS HEADING INTO THIS WEEK

1. How does this Wisconsin offense respond to a week rested but going against a statistically top tier Iowa defense?

The Badgers' offense gained 420 yards against Illinois, but just 156 of those came on the ground during that particular Saturday on 3.6 yards per game -- along with two critical turnovers in the fourth quarter during that upset loss. Against Ohio State and one of the best -- if not, the best -- defenses in the nation, Wisconsin gained a mere 191 yards, converted just 4-of-13 third downs and coughed up the ball twice. The offense has to fire on all cylinders in this final month of the regular season, but it will face a formidable defense this weekend. Iowa ranks third in the nation in points per game allowed (10.1), eighth in rush defense (87.8 yards per game), 12th in pass defense (178.1) and allows under 266 yards per contest -- good for sixth in the FBS. What has been the most points Iowa has allowed this season? That would be 20 to Purdue. We have praised the Badgers' defense for the first six games of the 2019 season, but the Hawkeyes come off the bye week allowing just nine total touchdowns through eight contests.

2. How will the Badgers look offensively against a major opponent in No. 20 Saint Mary's on Tuesday?

Against UW-La Crosse in the exhibition victory, the starting five of Kobe King, D'Mitrik Trice, Nate Reuvers, Brad Davison and Aleem Ford all scored in double digits. That was a promising sign for Wisconsin in needing to replace Ethan Happ's 17-plus points per game average from last season. However, much more difficult competition will step on the court of the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls to kick off the 2019-20 campaign. This will be a team effort not just on Tuesday but throughout the season to see who steps up night in and night out. Will one consistent player emerge to become the go-to guy, or will it be a mix of Badgers leading the charge on different nights?

ONE PREDICTION: Wisconsin wins by double digits on Saturday