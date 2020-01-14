MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin finished the 2019-20 season ranked No.11 in the final Associated Press poll, which was announced Monday night following LSU’s 42-25 victory over Clemson in the national championship game.

The highest-ranked four-loss team in the AP poll, Badgers (10-4) won their fourth Big Ten West Division title (and sixth division title in nine years) and earned a New Year’s Six bowl game with quality wins over Iowa (No.15), Michigan (No.18) and the Gophers.



However, Wisconsin ended the season losing consecutive games for the first time since 2013 in losing to the Buckeyes in the Big Ten title game and the Ducks in a one-point loss in the Rose Bowl, a performance marred by the Oregon scoring 21 points off four UW turnovers.

Listed as 60-1 odds to win the 2021 national championship, the Badgers are projected to return eight starters on defense but will have a ton of talent to replace offensively. In addition to the graduation of receiver A.J. Taylor and offensive linemen Jason Erdmann and David Moorman, the Badgers have seen record-setting tailback Jonathan Taylor, Rimington Award-winning center Tyler Biadasz and No.1 receiver Quintez Cephus all declare for the draft.

The Badgers also face the possibility of losing receiver/returner specialist Aron Cruickshank, who has put his name into the NCAA transfer portal, and could have another quarterback battle between senior Jack Coan and redshirt freshman Graham Mertz.

Wisconsin opens the season with a night game against Indiana on Friday, September 4. It will be the first time since 1982 (vs. No. 12 Michigan) that Wisconsin has started its season with a conference game.