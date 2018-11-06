Tuesday evening, Rodas Johnson , a four-star defensive tackle from St. Francis DeSales in Ohio, become commit No. 17 for the Badgers in the 2019 class. The Rivals250 lineman ultimately chose UW over Texas and Penn State, but he also had scholarship offers from Michigan , Oklahoma , Iowa , Northwestern , Notre Dame and Pittsburgh , among others.

Wisconsin was the first school Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound prospect, officially visited back in June. He took that trip with his parents and was surrounded by a handful of other UW commits.

“I liked (the official visit), and more so how they treated my family than me,” Johnson told Rivals.com in a previous interview. “Obviously they are a great football program, but besides that they are great academically and my mom really liked that.

“They knew that I was a laid-back person and they showed me around and showed me everything campus has to offer. It was fun."

Johnson joins in-state senior Keeanu Benton as projected defensive tackles in the current cycle. Defensive lineman Gio Paez could play end or nose guard at UW, as well.