Undermanned and counted on well before the opening tip, Wisconsin delivered its biggest win of the season with an eye-opening 64-63 victory over No.14 Michigan State in front of a boisterous Kohl Center Saturday afternoon.

MADISON, Wis. – Even with one of his best offensive players decided to suddenly leave the team, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard was adamant that he was not concerned with the direction his program was heading. Why? Because of the toughness and together his team had shown in through a tough road loss and a week of closed practices.

Four players scored in double figures for the Badgers (13-9, 6-5 Big Ten), which broke an eight-game losing streak to the Spartans by delivering a well-rounded effort Gard and Company had been searching for on both ends of the floor.

Saturday’s game marked the first game since sophomore Kobe King’s transfer request was officially announced and junior guard Brad Davison was suspended for one game for violating the conference’s sportsmanship policy.

The Badgers lost 67-55 in East Lansing a little more than two weeks ago with the pair combining for 19 points. With King gone and Davison delivering rallying cries from the bench, the Badgers looked like a different team.

Wisconsin played a near perfect opening half in building a 43-27 lead at intermission. Getting contributions from seven players, the Badgers connected on 57.7 percent of their shots, hit five 3-pointers and all eight free throw attempts. The results were UW – 13th in the league in scoring at 66.3 points per game - scored the most first-half points since Dec.21.

Michigan State (16-6, 8-3) torched Wisconsin in transition in East Lansing (19-7 edge) and were marginally better on the boards (41-32, 10-9 offensive glass). The opening half this time saw the Badgers outrebound the Spartans (18-15), allow just one offensive rebound on the first 17 defensive possessions, limiting the Spartans to three fast-break points and just 33.3 percent shooting.

But the Badgers could only hold them down for so long. After UW built its lead to 18 points in the early minutes of the half, the Spartans went on a 17-2 run over 7 minutes, 26 seconds to cut the deficit to 50-47.

It was a game of runs from that point forward. The Spartans had four consecutive empty possessions (three which include looks at the rim) after the under-12 media timeout to allow UW to spark a 10-2 run to push the back to 11 with 7:27 remaining.

The Spartans clawed back to 61-57 with 4:33 remaining but the Badgers’ defense locked things down from there. UW didn’t make a field goal the rest of the game, but the Spartans had six straight empty possessions that including a bobbled low-post feed, Nate Reuvers (team-high 15 points) making life miserable on Xavier Tillman (3-for-15) with a backside block and contesting an open jumper and Brevin Pritzl (10 points) being a defensive hazard on Aaron Henry to create another steal.

Cassius Winston had 23 points, including two 3-pointers in the final seven seconds to tighten the final score for the Spartans, who shot just 39.7 percent from the field and only 3-for-4 from the free throw line.

D'Mitrik Trice finished with 14 points (3-for-12) that included three important free throws in the last minute, while junior Aleem Ford hit double figures (13 points) for the first time since Dec.31.

Wisconsin returns to action Wednesday night in a road matchup at Minnesota (11-10, 5-6). Tip time is scheduled for 8 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.