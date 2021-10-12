Wisconsin defense prepares for Army's triple-option challenge

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin's Saturday evening showdown against Army presents a unique offense that Jim Leonhard's standout defense will face and need to contain. For Keeanu Benton, one of Wisconsin's leading defensive linemen, cut blocks in particular will be a potential challenge presented by Jeff Monken's scheme. "It's definitely a knee brace game," Benton told BadgerBlitz.com on Monday. "But we've looked into their stuff a little early in spring ball just to see what they had to offer, so when we came to this week, it wouldn't be our first time seeing it.”

The Black Knights run a triple-option, flexbone scheme which consists mostly of runs and can feature three players in the backfield besides the quarterback. It stresses an opponent's defense by presenting multiple potential avenues the play could go, so defenders absolutely must adhere to their individual assignments. Army averages over 318.2 rushing yards per game, second in the nation behind Air Force, on 4.9 yards per carry. Quarterback Christian Anderson leads the team in rushing (58 carries, 431 yards, five touchdowns), but three others have accumulated 185 or more yards on the ground as well. Running back Tyrell Robinson has gained 237 yards on only 25 carries (9.5 yards per attempt) with two rushing scores. Anderson did not play against Ball State two weekends ago. Monken said the signal caller is "coming along" during his Monday press conference. No Black Knights offensive lineman weighs more than a listed 290 pounds, as seen in the program's previous two-deep. Articles from The Philadelphia Inquirer (2018) and SB Nation (2016) have previously reported service academies like Army holding requirements and regulations for weight upon graduation. The aforementioned cut blocks are "probably the most dangerous thing I'm thinking about right now," according to Benton. "They run a lot, and no matter what, they're gonna continue to run," Benton added. "That's just their game. That's their identity, and I'm up for the challenge.” Defensive end Matt Henningsen was asked about the cut blocks Benton discussed and what is the hardest thing in stopping the rushing attack, such as a first potential run that needs to be halted before other dominoes fall. He noted the three options UW (2-3 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) will need to defend against, but he also called out that Army (4-1) has "even more than that sometimes." "It's kind of crazy some of the things that they do, and as I said, you have to be ready for everything," Henningsen said on Monday. "Yeah, they have the chop blocks and the cut blocks, and that's something that you definitely have to prepare for and be ready for because those are a different type of challenge for us. “We see a little bit of it in the Big Ten but not a whole heck of a lot, so we just gotta be ready for it. Kind of play with our hands, be athletic when we see that kind of thing, make sure we're able to sprawl and maybe not be quite as aggressive and forward thinking and more assignment sound."

Leonhard pointed to Army's "physicality and the commitment to a style of play," when asked about the biggest challenges of facing that offense and if there are areas the defense will have to do differently to prosper on Saturday (7 p.m. CT, BTN). “They know who they are, they know what they do," Leonhard said on Monday. "They're gonna roll it out there every week and be as physical as possible and make you earn it, and they are very patient in what they do. You got to find ways to create negative plays, you got to tackle well. You have to get off the field on third down or fourth down. "You understand you're gonna play a lot of fourth downs if you don't get them behind the chains. To me, you see a true commitment to a style of play, and they're executing at a high, high level right now. They have multiple playmakers they can put the ball in their hands and just forces you to be assignment sound, but you got to do all the little stuff consistently over and over, play in and play out against this team. Then you got a chance to slow them down.” Preparation for Army and its offense did not start this week, especially without a break before facing the service academy. Leonhard, Benton, Henningsen and inside linebacker Jack Sanborn all referenced work put in previously to scout the Black Knights' scheme. Leonhard described UW's approach with this prep work commencing in the spring, then mentioning it in summer and fall camp. The players "have heard everything we're talking about," according to the defensive coordinator. "They've seen it. They understand kind of the issues and why you have to do things a certain way, and now it's having that one week of prep to get it done," Leonhard said. "You got to be clean on Saturday. We spent a lot of time as coaches kind of going back into the spring and summer really knowing that this week it's go time, and I'm excited. "I think our guys it'll be a plan that they can execute and play well and play fast, play with confidence, and that's what you need to do first and foremost. We've played a lot of teams that have been committed to the run, and I like our guys. I like the matchups, and there is an element of playing option football that you have to fit the schemes the right way, but you got to do a little bit more. So I like the way our guys are playing with that aggressiveness, and you have to give them the flexibility to do that within a scheme, and they have to understand when they can and kind of when they can't based off of what they're seeing.”

With all the talk about the run game, and rightfully so, Army can still gash opponents through the air sporadically. It averages only 69.6 passing yards per contest, but it averages 10.5 yards per attempt and 21.8 yards per reception. Black Knights quarterbacks combine to complete 48.5% of their passes through their handful of games, but five players have recorded individual, season-long receptions of 31 or more yards. Leonhard pointed to similarities to what the Badgers have seen previously where the defense will face "a handful of shots down the field." "They're gonna force you to tackle," Leonhard said. "They're gonna force you to play with great eye discipline, and when they test you down the field, you got to win. That's how we've been getting tested most weeks anyway. Obviously, it's gonna look a little bit different for them, feel a little bit different for them, but yeah, there's an element of you can't get bored seeing the same looks, doing the same things because everything builds off of each other. "They do a great job with this offense, and like I said, our guys have to be up to the challenge, play in and play out and just continue to execute."