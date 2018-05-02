Wisconsin's top option to fill its final open scholarship this spring was likely the graduate transfer route, with Samford's Wyatt Walker atop the list.

But last Friday, Walker selected North Carolina State over the Badgers and Oklahoma State. And then last weekend, the UW coaching staff got a look at a late bloomer in the 2018 recruiting class during the live evaluation period.

"To be honest, he's the most improved kid I have ever been around," Simeon Boddie, director and head coach of the Colorado Hawks 17U AAU team, said of William Becker.