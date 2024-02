When 2025 offensive lineman Isaac Sowells released his top 10 schools, Wisconsin was nowhere to be found. Unsurprising, considering he didn't have an offer from the Badgers. That changed several hours later.

Wisconsin's new offensive line coach AJ Blazek, who has wasted little time on the recruiting trail since arriving in Madison, extended an offer to the lineman from Louisville, Ky., on Monday. Their relationship, however, goes back much further.