Wisconsin climbs to No. 13 in AP Poll; Davis takes home conference honors

Wisconsin, which defeated Indiana and Michigan last week, climbed to No. 13 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Badgers (21-5, 12-4) travel to Minnesota on Wednesday and Rutgers on Saturday as they continue to battle for a shot at a Big Ten title.

UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 4), Illinois (No. 15), Ohio State (No. 22) and Iowa (No. 25).