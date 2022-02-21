Wisconsin climbs to No. 13 in AP Poll; Davis takes home conference honors
Wisconsin, which defeated Indiana and Michigan last week, climbed to No. 13 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Badgers (21-5, 12-4) travel to Minnesota on Wednesday and Rutgers on Saturday as they continue to battle for a shot at a Big Ten title.
UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 4), Illinois (No. 15), Ohio State (No. 22) and Iowa (No. 25).
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|
1
|
Gonzaga
|
23-2
|
2
|
Arizona
|
24-2
|
3
|
Auburn
|
24-3
|
4
|
Purdue
|
24-4
|
5
|
Kansas
|
22-4
|
6
|
Kentucky
|
22-5
|
7
|
Duke
|
23-4
|
8
|
Villanova
|
21-6
|
9
|
Texas Tech
|
21-6
|
10
|
Baylor
|
22-5
|
11
|
Providence
|
22-3
|
12
|
UCLA
|
19-5
|
13
|
Wisconsin
|
21-5
|
14
|
Houston
|
22-4
|
15
|
Illinois
|
19-7
|
16
|
USC
|
23-4
|
17
|
Tennessee
|
19-7
|
18
|
Arkansas
|
21-6
|
19
|
Murray State
|
26-2
|
20
|
Texas
|
19-8
|
21
|
UConn
|
19-7
|
22
|
Ohio State
|
16-7
|
23
|
St. Mary's
|
22-6
|
24
|
Alabama
|
17-10
|
25
|
Iowa
|
18-8
Others receiving votes: Michigan State 58, Rutgers 35, Wyoming 24, Boise State 22, Davidson 19, San Diego State 14, South Dakota State 13, LSU 13, Marquette 12, Wake Forest 11, Colorado State 10, Belmont 5, Notre Dame 4, SMU 3, Xavier 2, North Texas 2, Creighton 1, Vermont 1, Wagner 1
Jonathan Davis takes home Player of the Week honors
Wisconsin's Jonathan Davis, who averaged 27.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.0 assist and 0.5 steals per game in Wisconsin’s two victories last week, was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday.
This was the third time Davis, who recorded 30 points and 12 rebounds in a 74-69 road win over Indiana last week, earned Player of the Week honors this season. Against Michigan on Sunday, UW's sophomore guard scored 25 points and added six rebounds, three blocks and an assist in a 77-63 home victory.
_________________________________________________
