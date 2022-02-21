 The Badgers (19-5, 10-4 Big Ten) travel to Indiana on Tuesday and host Michigan on Sunday.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-21 13:13:22 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wisconsin climbs to No. 13 in AP Poll; Davis takes home conference honors

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin, which defeated Indiana and Michigan last week, climbed to No. 13 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Badgers (21-5, 12-4) travel to Minnesota on Wednesday and Rutgers on Saturday as they continue to battle for a shot at a Big Ten title.

UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 4), Illinois (No. 15), Ohio State (No. 22) and Iowa (No. 25).

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis was named the Big Ten Player of Week.
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis was named the Big Ten Player of Week. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)
AP POLL
Rank  Team  Record

1

Gonzaga

23-2

2

Arizona

24-2

3

Auburn

24-3

4

Purdue

24-4

5

Kansas

22-4

6

Kentucky

22-5

7

Duke

23-4

8

Villanova

21-6

9

Texas Tech

21-6

10

Baylor

22-5

11

Providence

22-3

12

UCLA

19-5

13

Wisconsin

21-5

14

Houston

22-4

15

Illinois

19-7

16

USC

23-4

17

Tennessee

19-7

18

Arkansas

21-6

19

Murray State

26-2

20

Texas

19-8

21

UConn

19-7

22

Ohio State

16-7

23

St. Mary's

22-6

24

Alabama

17-10

25

Iowa

18-8

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 58, Rutgers 35, Wyoming 24, Boise State 22, Davidson 19, San Diego State 14, South Dakota State 13, LSU 13, Marquette 12, Wake Forest 11, Colorado State 10, Belmont 5, Notre Dame 4, SMU 3, Xavier 2, North Texas 2, Creighton 1, Vermont 1, Wagner 1


Jonathan Davis takes home Player of the Week honors

Wisconsin's Jonathan Davis, who averaged 27.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.0 assist and 0.5 steals per game in Wisconsin’s two victories last week, was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday.

This was the third time Davis, who recorded 30 points and 12 rebounds in a 74-69 road win over Indiana last week, earned Player of the Week honors this season. Against Michigan on Sunday, UW's sophomore guard scored 25 points and added six rebounds, three blocks and an assist in a 77-63 home victory.

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45

*Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}