Wisconsin Believes Unproven Talent Can Surprise The "Experts"

MADISON, Wis. – As he listed off the reasons why he decided to come back for a fifth season, Wisconsin guard Brad Davison said one reason was his renewed exuberance playing on a roster filled with young and hungry, yet unproven players. That still didn’t prevent some double-takes from him during those first few weeks of team activities. “It was a little bit of a culture shock to look across the room and not recognize some of the faces that have been there for the last three or four years,” Davison admitted during UW’s media day Monday. “They are wearing the same numbers in the same lockers, but the face is someone different.”

Guard Brad Davison is the leading returning scorer from last season (10.0 ppg) (AP Photos)

Name cards might be a prerequisite for this year’s squad at the onset. After having a starting lineup in 2020-21 with an average age of 22.6 years old, the Badgers will have their most underclassmen (12 sophomores and freshmen) since Greg Gard joined the staff for the 2001-02 season. That combination is likely the main reason Wisconsin was projected to finish 10th in the unofficial Big Ten media preseason poll. Davison is the only one of the seven 2020-21 seniors who chose to return to Wisconsin for an extra season of eligibility. He enters the season with 1,363 career points, although his two-point shot betrayed him last season (27.5 percent, 28-for-102). Davison figures to shoulder a heavy load early, as he, junior Tyler Wahl, and sophomore Johnny Davis are the only three proven (and most experienced) players on the roster. Davis might be the most intriguing “veteran” on the roster based on his offseason. After averaging 7.0 points while playing all 31 games off the bench as a true freshman, Davis was one of the contributors who won a gold medal in the FIBA U19 World Cup with USA Basketball in July. Upon returning to the program, Davis’s teammates said he was a noticeably different player, full of poise and moxie. “Johnny brought back a lot of confidence,” said assistant coach Sharif Chambliss, who joined Gard’s staff this offseason after Alando Tucker was not retained. “I have been on him about everything with what he needs to do. If he wants to make it to that next level, he needs to look at it as a profession.”

Sophomore Johnny Davis played in all 31 games off the bench last season for Wisconsin, averaging 7.0 ppg. (Tom Lynn/Wisconsin Athletics)