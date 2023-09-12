BadgerBlitz.com returns the weekly 'Stock Up, Stock Down' for the 2023 season. In this series, we'll offer evaluations of players on Wisconsin's roster in the context of their 'stock.' Performance, playing time and opportunity are all factored into the movement of a player's stock.

STOCK UP: Skyler Bell

Wisconsin wide receiver Skyler Bell. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Skyler Bell was tied for second on the Badgers in catches with five against Washington State, and he reeled in his first touchdown of the season in spectacular fashion. With the third quarter winding down and Wisconsin knocking on the door, Bell hauled in a picturesque grab in the corner of the end zone from a scrambling Tanner Mordecai. The ball was right on the money, but Bell did well to secure the catch and tap both feet in bounds for a catch that would've counted on Sundays as well. Bell and fellow inside receiver Will Pauling played 100 percent of their snaps in the slot against Washington State. They combined for 10 catches and 122 yards, with Bell finding the end zone. Early on, Phil Longo's affinity for slot receivers is showing. It was also a good bounce-back performance from Bell after he dropped a sure Touchdown in the opener.

STOCK UP: James Thompson

James Thompson has been getting all the work he can handle in the absence of Isaiah Mullens, and through two games he's put together two very encouraging performances. Against the Cougars, he was Wisconsin's best pass-rusher, getting Cameron Ward on the ground twice with 1.5 sacks. Thompson is quickly becoming a regular staple of the Badgers' defensive front. According to Pro Football Focus, he played 32 snaps, which was the second-most for a defensive lineman behind Gio Paez who logged 40. On top of the sacks, Thompson also produced three "stops" from his defensive end spot. That tied for second-most on the team Saturday. Luke Fickell expects to have Mullens healthy within a few weeks, but don't assume he'll automatically nab snaps from Thompson. The head coach said it'll be hard to fully reintegrate Mullens immediately with how much others have been playing. Thompson should continue to play starter-level snaps moving forward, and he looks like Wisconsin's best defensive lineman at this point.

STOCK DOWN: Rushing Attack

So much for Wisconsin's unstoppable ground game. Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi were held to 69 combined rushing yards on 19 carries for a meager yards-per-carry of 3.6. On Saturday, Washington State was able to immediately control the edges defensively. This narrowed the field and with it, the potential rushing lanes for the Badgers' tailbacks. Allen's longest run on the evening was six yards. After his Week 1 performance featured a breathtaking 89-yard house call, Mellusi's longest run was just 17 yards. Despite the impotent rushing attack, Wisconsin was still in position to win the game late in the fourth quarter with the ball in its hands offensively. Then, to punctuate a dismal day on the ground, Mellusi coughed up the football, the first lost fumble of his career.

STOCK DOWN: Kamo'i Latu

Kamo'i Latu unfortunately makes this list for the second week in a row. After playing the first few drives and logging 18 snaps, the safety was pulled for the remainder of the game. Pro Football Focus gave him the lowest grade on Wisconsin's defense for the second week in a row. "He did a good job of handling that. I think emotions got a little the best of him, and maybe the tempo. After (the 18 plays), we made a bit of an adjustment and switched up in some situations. But it's similar to what happened with Chez. He can't hang his head; we need him. We're gonna have to find ways to to continue to use him," Fickell said. "For us moving forward, we've gotta find ways to kind of figure out what our personnel is gonna be. The realities are, each and every week you've got to perform. And I don't just mean on Saturday...If we've created a competition in all these rooms, then Tuesday, Wednesday is still part of an evaluation period." It's been a disappointing start to the season for Latu. As Fickell said, the Badgers still need him. He'll need to find a way to bounce back from these early hiccups.

STOCK DOWN: Jack Nelson