With Wisconsin currently holding eight commitments in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the fifth edition of the State of the 2024 Class, which runs on the first of each month. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Wisconsin quarterback commit Mabrey Mettauer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2024 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer. Top targets: N/A Scholarship senior(s): Tanner Moredecai What's next? Wisconsin rode its recruiting momentum from the early signing period right into the 2024 class with a commitment from Mettauer on Dec. 24. Adding a blue-chip quarterback early in the process put a leader in place and will allow Mettauer to work on other offensive weapons in this cycle for the Badgers. New offensive coordinator Phil Longo will keep lines of communication open with other quarterbacks, but he hit on his top target in Mettauer, who visited most recently in April.

RUNNING BACKS

Wisconsin tailback target Darrion Dupree (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tailbacks in the 2024 class. Top target(s): Darrion Dupree, Jaedon Matthews, Da'Jaun Riggs, Gideon Ituka, Dilin Jones Scholarship senior(s): Chez Mellusi What's next? Wisconsin hosted three of its top tailback targets in the 2024 class - Dupree, Matthews and Ituka - for visits this spring. From that trio, Dupree and and Ituka have already scheduled officials to return to Madison in June.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Wisconsin wide receiver commit Kyan Berry-Johnson. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two wide receivers in the 2024 class. Top target(s): I'Marion Stewart, Josiah Martin Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star wide receiver Kyan Berry-Johnson. Scholarship senior(s): Chimere Dike What's next? In April, Wisconsin hit on arguably its top wide receiver target in Berry-Johnson, a three-star prospect from Illinois. The staff would love to pair him with Stewart, a four-star talent who has visited UW a handful of times.

TIGHT ENDS