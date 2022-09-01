With Wisconsin sitting on 13 commitments in the rising senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the ninth edition of the State of the 2023 Class , which runs on the first of each month.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2023 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected quarterback.

Scholarship senior(s): Chase Wolf

What's next?

Quarterback is the biggest remaining question mark in Wisconsin's 2023 class. Heading into the regular season, the Badgers are set to host Ryan Browne and Cole Lacrue, as well as in-state prospects Jackson Flottmeyer, Jerry Kaminski and Chase Spellman. From that group, Browne, who will be on campus this weekend, could be the closest to an offer.