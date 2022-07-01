Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2023 class: July Edition

With Wisconsin sitting on 13 commitments in the rising senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the seventh edition of the State of the 2023 Class, which runs on the first of each month. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Wisconsin offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bobby Engram (left). (Jake Kocorowski/BadgerBlitz.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2023 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected quarterback. Top target(s): Scholarship senior(s): Chase Wolf What's next? After Lincoln Keinholz's commitment to Washington earlier this week, quarterback is the biggest remaining question mark in Wisconsin's 2023 class. At this point in the recruiting cycle, the staff could look to flip a prospect from another school's commit list or further evaluate a group of prior targets that includes Sam Leavitt, Kasen Weisman, Will Prichard, Reese Mooney and Chase Spellman, among others.

RUNNING BACKS

Three-star running back Nate White.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tailbacks in the 2023 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from projected tailbacks Jaquez Keyes and Nate White. Top target(s): N/A Scholarship senior(s): Isaac Guerendo, Chez Mellusi What's next? New position coach Al Johnson helped lock up two of Wisconsin's top tailback targets - Keyes and White - before the start of official visits. The Badgers will likely keep lines of communication open with other backs, but it appears UW is set at the position moving forward.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Three-star wide receiver Collin Dixon.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two or three wide receivers in the 2023 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from a projected wide receivers Collin Dixon and Trench Kekahuna. Top target(s): Tre Spivey Scholarship senior(s): N/A What's next? Wisconsin could return its entire receiver room from the 2022 roster. With that, position coach Alvis Whitted probably does not need to go beyond current commits Dixon and Kekahuna in this cycle, unless someone proves too good to pass on. Spivey included the Badgers in his top six, but he's yet to visit Madison and Arizona appears to be in the driver's seat.

TIGHT ENDS

Wisconsin tight end target Zack Ortwerth.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two tight ends in the 2023 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected tight end. Top target(s): Zack Ortwerth Scholarship senior(s): Jaylan Franklin, Jack Eschenbach What's next? Wisconsin is likely looking to take two tight ends in this class, but the Badgers have missed on a handful of top targets up until this point. Atop the current wishlist is Ortwerth, who has taken officials to Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Pittsburgh in June. Beyond him, it's difficult to determine UW's pecking order at the position. Like quarterback, there are plenty of questions at tight end heading into July.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Four-star offensive tackle Joe Crocker. (Chad Simmons / Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three offensive linemen in the 2023 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star guards James Durand and Chris Terek. Top target(s): Joe Crocker, Evan Link Scholarship senior(s): Michael Furtney, Tyler Beach What's next? With two guards - Durand and Terek - locked into this class, the Badgers are looking for at least one scholarship tackle in the 2023 recruiting class. Atop the board is Crocker, who recently narrowed his list to three schools: Wisconsin, Michigan State and Mississippi State. He visited all three officially in June. Should Wisconsin miss on Crocker, Link, who has kept his recruitment very quiet, could be an option in this cycle. Penn State, Michigan and Stanford, among others, are also involved with the three-star prospect from Washington D.C.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Three-star defensive tackle Roderick Pierce. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two or three defensive linemen in the 2023 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star tackles Roderick Pierce III and Jamel Howard. Top target(s): My'Keil Gardner Scholarship senior(s): Isaiah Mullens, Keeanu Benton What's next? Position coach Ross Kolodziej locked up two key pieces at tackle with commitments from Pierce III and Howard. Gardner, who visited officially in June, is still a top target for the staff, but Michigan is believed to be in front for his services. It appears UW will go without a scholarship defensive end in this class unless something changes this fall.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS/EDGE

Four-star outside linebacker Tackett Curtis. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two edge prospects in the 2023 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star outside linebacker Jordan Mayer. Top target(s): Tackett Curtis, Brad Spence Scholarship senior(s): CJ Goetz What's next? Bobby April helped the Badgers land Mayer in June and currently has Wisconsin in a great spot to contend for Curtis, who is still considering UW, Ohio State and USC. The four-star prospect from Louisiana is expected to make his decision this month.

INSIDE LINEBACKERS

Three-star inside linebacker Tyler Jansey. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one inside linebackers in the 2023 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star inside linebacker Tyler Jansey. Top target(s): N/A Scholarship senior(s): N/A What's next? This could be the most straight-forward position for Wisconsin in the 2023 class. The Badgers landed an early commitment from Jansey, who could be the only scholarship inside linebacker UW takes in this cycle. That, however, certainly isn't set in stone with five-plus months remaining before the early signing period in December.

CORNERBACKS

Three-star cornerback A.J. Tisdell. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three cornerbacks in the 2023 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from three-star cornerbacks A.J. Tisdell and Jace Arnold. Top target(s): Braeden Marshall, Saboor Karriem Scholarship senior(s): Alex Smith, Justin Clark, Jay Shaw, Cedrick Dort What's next? Position coach Hank Poteat has helped Wisconsin lock in commitments from Tisdell and Arnold in June. Marshall also took an official visit last month, but he's expected to announce between UCF and North Carolina. Karriem could be an option this fall if the staff is still looking for a third corner in this cycle.

SAFETIES

Three-star defensive back Justin Taylor. (Rivals.com)