Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2023 class: January Edition

With Wisconsin still looking for its first commitment in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the first edition of the State of the 2023 Class. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Three-star quarterback Avery Johnson. (Drew Galloway)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2023 class. Top targets: Avery Johnson Scholarship senior(s): Chase Wolf What's next? Wisconsin suffered a recent blow on its recruiting board when Brayden Dorman, head coach Paul Chryst's top target coming out of summer camp, did not include the Badgers in his top five. The attention now turns to Johnson, the only other quarterback with a known offer from Wisconsin in the 2023 class. A scholarship or two, however, is still likely to go out to a QB this winter or spring.

RUNNING BACKS

Three-star running back JT Smith. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tailbacks in the 2023 class. Top target(s): JT Smith, Dylan Edwards, Kalib Hicks Scholarship senior(s): Isaac Guerendo, Chez Mellusi, John Chenal What's next? Wisconsin did not sign a true tailback in the 2022 class, though Cade Yacamelli could end up at the position come fall camp. With that, position coach Gary Brown may look to take two scholarship backs in the junior cycle. Smith, a three-star prospect from North Carolina, camped in June and visited Madison again this fall. He's a top target in this cycle for the Badgers, regardless of position. A speed back, Edwards took in UW's season opener against Penn State.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Three-star wide receiver Joshua Manning. (Drew Galloway)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two wide receivers in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Cole Adams, Rohan Fluellen, Joshua Manning, Justin Marshall, Kaleb Black Scholarship senior(s): A.J. Abbott What's next? Wisconsin is still working on a signature from Chris Brooks Jr. to finish its 2022 class. Should that happen, it will affect UW's scholarship availability in the junior cycle. As it stands right now, two seems like a realistic number for position coach Alvis Whitted, who has the Badgers in contention for Adams, Manning, Flullen, Marshall and Black. From that group, Marshall visited unofficially in December.

TIGHT ENDS