Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2023 class: February Edition

With Wisconsin sitting on one commitment in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the second edition of the State of the 2023 Class. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Three-star quarterback Avery Johnson. (Drew Galloway)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2023 class. Top targets: Avery Johnson Scholarship senior(s): Chase Wolf What's next? It will be interesting to see what influence new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram has on Wisconsin's quarterback board moving forward. As it stands right now, Johnson is at the top of the Badgers' wishlist, and Paul Chryst made a stop to see the three-star QB last month. But more offers will almost certainly need to go out this winter or spring.

RUNNING BACKS

Three-star running back JT Smith. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tailbacks in the 2023 class. Top target(s): JT Smith, Darius Taylor, Dylan Edwards, Kalib Hicks Scholarship senior(s): Isaac Guerendo, Chez Mellusi What's next? Wisconsin did not sign a true tailback in the 2022 class, though Cade Yacamelli could end up at the position come fall camp. With that, position coach Gary Brown may look to take two scholarship backs in the junior cycle, though his status with the program is uncertain moving forward. Smith, a three-star prospect from North Carolina, camped in June and visited Madison again this past fall. He's a top target in this cycle for the Badgers, regardless of position. Taylor, who picked up an offer from UW in January, plans to visit for the Badgers' junior day in March.

WIDE RECEIVERS