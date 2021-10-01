 A position-by-position look at Wisconsin's 2022 recruiting class
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-01 05:19:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2022 Class: October Edition

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With Wisconsin sitting on 11 commitments in the senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the 10th edition of the State of the 2022 Class.

Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Three-star quarterback Myles Burkett committed to Wisconsin in January.
Three-star quarterback Myles Burkett committed to Wisconsin in January. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2022 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Myles Burkett.

Scholarship seniors: Danny Vanden Boom (5th year)

What's next?

Burkett, an in-state prospect from Franklin High School, is expected to be the only scholarship quarterback Wisconsin takes in the 2022 class. The Badgers have not signed two players at the position since Danny Vanden Boom and Jack Coan in 2017.

RUNNING BACKS

Four-star tailback Jaydn Ott picked up a recent offer from the Badgers.
Four-star tailback Jaydn Ott picked up a recent offer from the Badgers. (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}