With Wisconsin sitting on one commitment in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the fourth edition of the State of the 2022 Class. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Three-star quarterback Myles Burkett committed to Wisconsin in January. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2022 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Myles Burkett. Top targets: N/A Scholarship seniors: Danny Vanden Boom (5th year) What's next? Burkett, a three-star in-state prospect from Franklin High School, is expected to be the only scholarship quarterback Wisconsin takes in the 2022 class. The Badgers have not signed two players at the position since Danny Vanden Boom and Jack Coan in 2017. "I'll be the one quarterback they take - they aren't going to offer another guy," Burkett told BadgerBlitz.com. "That also factored into it because they are going to take me and me only. They put their trust in me and expressed their belief in me to be their sole guy in 2022, and I'm very grateful for that."

RUNNING BACKS

Four-star running Nicholas Singleton will visit officially in June. (Rivals.com)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Three-star wide receiver Matthew Golden. (Sam Spiegelman)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two wide receivers in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Vinny Anthony, Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond, Tommy McIntosh Scholarship seniors: Jack Dunn (6th year), Kendric Pryor (6th year), Danny Davis (5th year) What's next? Wisconsin's receivers board looks a lot different after position coach Alvis Whitted sent out a handful of new offers at the position this winter. Bond has the Badgers in his top five, but the three-star prospect from Georgia is likely leaning towards Miami. Anthony and McIntosh are expected to take officials in June, and Golden, a three-star junior from Texas, is also high on UW.

TIGHT ENDS

Four-star tight end Micah Riley visited Wisconsin on his own in March. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tight ends in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Micah Riley, Brody Foley, Jeremiah Franklin Scholarship seniors: Jake Ferguson (5th year) What's next? Riley, who visited Wisconsin on his own in March, is atop Mickey Turner's wishlist at the position. The four-star tight end has officials visits lined up this summer to Auburn, Tennessee, Iowa and Iowa State. Foley, a three-star prospect from Ohio, and Franklin, a current Boston College commit, both picked up scholarships this winter and appear to be high on the Badgers.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Four-star offensive lineman Carson Hinzman will visit officially in June. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two or three offensive linemen in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Joe Brunner, Billy Schrauth, Carson Hinzman Scholarship seniors: Kayden Lyles, Logan Bruss, Tyler Beach, Josh Seltzner (all 5th year)

What's next? Wisconsin would love to lock up all three in-state prospects and be done on the offensive line in 2022. Schrauth, though, is trending towards Notre Dame. Should he commit to the Irish, the Badgers could likely get away with taking just two linemen in this class.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Four-star defensive tackle Keith Miles Jr. has Wisconsin in his top group. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two defensive tackles in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Hunter Deyo, Keith Miles Jr., Alex VanSumeren, Nick James Scholarship seniors: Bryson Williams (4th year) What's next? Signing a true nose tackle in the mold of Keeanu Benton and Bryson Williams is the top priority for new position coach Ross Kolodziej in the 2022 class. From the group of offered prospects, it will be interesting to see who Wisconsin is able to get on campus for visits this summer. Miles Jr., who has UW in his top seven, along with Georgia, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Texas, USC and Virginia, could be the most realistic option.

DEFENSIVE END

Three-star defensive end Isaac Hamm.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two defensive ends in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Isaac Hamm, Barrett Nelson Scholarship seniors: Matt Henningsen (5th year) What's next? Hamm, who has a top four of Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Penn State and Ohio State, would fill a big need for the Badgers. Nelson, another in-state prospect, could play his way into a scholarship during camp this summer, if not earlier. The standout from Fall River High School currently has offers from Eastern Illinois, Iowa State and Kent State.

LINEBACKERS

Four-star linebacker Sebastian Cheeks. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one linebacker in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Sebastian Cheeks Scholarship seniors: Mike Maskalunas (6th year), Jack Sanborn (4th year), Noah Burks (6th year), Izayah Green-May (5th year) What's next? Wisconsin loaded up on linebackers in the last two cycles, signing six scholarships prospects at the position in 2020 and again in 2021. With that, the 2022 linebacker group is expected to be much smaller. Cheeks, who visited in February of 2019, is believed to have UW and Notre Dame atop his list of potential schools.

CORNERBACKS

Three-star cornerback Avery Powell has Wisconsin in his top six. (Rivals.com)

SAFETIES

Three-star safety Austin Brown will visit officially in June.