With Wisconsin sitting on 19 commitments in the senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the 11th edition of the State of the 2021 Class.



QUARTERBACKS

Wisconsin quarterback commit Deacon Hill, a three-star prospect from California. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2021 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Deacon Hill. Scholarship seniors: Jack Coan What's next? Deacon Hill was told at the time of his commitment he would be the lone scholarship quarterback Wisconsin takes in the 2021 recruiting class. The Badgers have not extended any new offers at the position since his pledge.

RUNNING BACKS

Badgers' running back commit Loyal Crawford, a three-star prospect from Wisconsin. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tailbacks in the 2021 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from three-star tailbacks Loyal Crawford and Antwan Roberts. Scholarship seniors: Garrett Groshek, Mason Stokke What's next? Loyal Crawford committed last fall, and Antwan Roberts joined him at the position in April. With those two locked in, the Badgers are done at tailback in the current cycle.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Three-star wide receiver Skyler Bell committed to Wisconsin in August. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two wide receivers in the 2021 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star wide receiver Skyler Bell. Scholarship seniors: Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor, Jack Dunn What's next? Wisconsin locked up its top target at wide receiver this summer when Skyler Bell committed to the Badgers over offers from Iowa, Virginia Tech, Rutgers and West Virginia, among others. Now, can Alvis Whitted strike big for a second time on the recruiting front? Markus Allen, a four-star prospect who decommitted from Michigan, is looking at UW, among other schools, down the stretch.

TIGHT ENDS

Wisconsin tight end commit Jack Pugh, a three-star prospect from Ohio. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tight end in the 2021 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star tight end Jack Pugh. Scholarship seniors: None What's next? After Gunnar Helm's commitment to Texas this summer, Wisconsin will likely not take a second tight end in this class. Three-star Jack Pugh, who joined the Badgers' class in May, should be it at the position on Signing Day.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Offensive tackle commit JP Benzschawel, a four-star prospect from Wisconsin. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three offensive linemen in the 2021 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from projected tackles JP Benzschawel, Riley Mahlman and Nolan Rucci. Scholarship seniors: Cole Van Lanen, Jon Dietzen What's next? After a commitment from Nolan Rucci in September, Wisconsin has one of the better offensive line classes in the entire country. The No. 6 tackle in the nation joined JP Benzschawel (No. 19) and Riley Mahlman (No. 33) as future linemen for position coach Joe Rudolph.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Three-star defensive lineman Michael Jarvis is committed to Wisconsin. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one defensive lineman in the 2021 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star Michael Jarvis Scholarship seniors: Garrett Rand, Isaiahh Loudermilk What's next? After a commitment from Michael Jarvis this summer, Wisconsin kept the door open for a second defensive lineman in the 2021 class. But after landing prospects at other positions, the Badgers are likely set moving forward.

LINEBACKERS

Inside linebacker commit Bryan Sanborn, a three-star prospect from Illinois. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

CORNERBACKS

Four-star cornerback Ricardo Hallman committed to Wisconsin in June. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two cornerbacks in the 2021 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from cornerbacks Ricardo Hallman and Al Ashford. Scholarship seniors: Caesar Williams What's next? It appeared four-star Ricardo Hallman was the only corner Wisconsin wanted in the 2021 class. But that changed when Al Ashford made a surprise commitment to the Badgers on Sept. 11. The three-star prospect from Colorado chose UW over offers from Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Oregon State and Washington State, among others.

SAFETIES

Safety commit Hunter Wohler, a four-star prospect from Wisconsin.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two safeties in the 2021 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from four-star in-state safeties Hunter Wohler and Braelon Allen. Scholarship seniors: Eric Burrell, Madison Cone, Collin Wilder What's next? Wisconsin has one of the more exciting one-two punches at safety in this cycle after Braelon Allen announced in September that he would reclassify to the 2021 recruiting class. The move pairs Allen with fellow in-state standout Hunter Wohler, who committed to the Badgers last fall.

ATHLETE

Athlete commit .Jackson Acker, a four-star prospect from Wisconsin. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one athlete 2021 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from in-state athlete Jackson Acker. Scholarship seniors: N/A What's next?

Jackson Acker earned his offer at camp in the summer of 2019 as a running back, and that was his listed position at Wisconsin's junior day on March 1. But with Crawford and Roberts committed at tailback, Acker could find a home at linebacker or even fullback when he arrives on campus next year.

SPECIAL TEAMS

In-state specialist Tyler Bittmann has a preferred walk-on offer from Wisconsin. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two preferred walk-on specialists in the 2021 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected specialist. Scholarship seniors: Long snapper Adam Bay What's next? Tyler Bittmann, who attended Wisconsin's junior day on March 1, received a preferred walk-on offer from the Badgers this summer. He is currently ranked as the No. 33 kicker in the country, according to Kohl's Kicking, and could fill a big need at kicker after Collin Larsh's graduation.

PROJECTED 2021 CLASS