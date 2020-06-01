 A position-by-position look at Wisconsin's 2021 recruiting class?
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-01 07:26:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2021 class: June Edition

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With Wisconsin sitting on 11 known commitments in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the sixth edition of the State of the 2021 Class.

Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

RELATED: Wisconsin Badgers 3-2-1: Recruiting run on the horizon? | Inside the rankings: Wisconsin Badgers' 2021 class

QUARTERBACKS

Wisconsin quarterback commit Deacon Hill, a three-star prospect from California.
Wisconsin quarterback commit Deacon Hill, a three-star prospect from California. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2021 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Deacon Hill.

Scholarship seniors: Jack Coan

Top targets: N/A

What's next?

Deacon Hill was told at the time of his commitment he would be the lone scholarship quarterback Wisconsin takes in the 2021 recruiting class. The three-star prospect visited this fall and is expected to be back in Madison when on-campus visits open back up. The Badgers have not extended any new offers at the position since his pledge.

RUNNING BACKS

Badgers' running back commit Loyal Crawford, a three-star prospect from Wisconsin.
Badgers' running back commit Loyal Crawford, a three-star prospect from Wisconsin. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tailbacks in the 2021 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from three-star tailbacks Loyal Crawford and Antwan Roberts.

Top target(s): N/A

Scholarship seniors: Garrett Groshek, Mason Stokke

What's next?

Loyal Crawford committed last fall, and Antwan Roberts joined him at the position in April. With those two locked in, the Badgers are almost certainly done at the position in the current cycle.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Three-star wide receiver Skyler Bell has Wisconsin in his top group.
Three-star wide receiver Skyler Bell has Wisconsin in his top group. (Rivals.com)
