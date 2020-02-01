Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2021 class: February Edition
With Wisconsin sitting on eight commitments in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the second edition of the State of the 2021 Class.
Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.
QUARTERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2021 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Deacon Hill.
Scholarship seniors: Jack Coan
Top targets: N/A
What's next?
There's a long way to go, but Deacon Hill was told at the time of his commitment he would be the lone scholarship quarterback Wisconsin takes in the 2021 recruiting class. The three-star prospect visited this fall and expects to be back on campus this spring or summer.
RUNNING BACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tailbacks in the 2021 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star tailback Loyal Crawford.
Top target(s): Antwan Roberts, Mar'Keise Irving
Scholarship seniors: Garrett Groshek, Mason Stokke
What's next?
Loyal Crawford is already committed, and there's a chance fellow in-state standout Jackson Acker winds up at tailback as well. Regardless, it appears the staff wouldn't turn away Antwan Roberts, who visited for the first time this fall. Wisconsin, Illinois, Purdue and Minnesota are also doing well in Mar'Keise Irving's recruitment.
WIDE RECEIVERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two wide receivers in the 2021 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected wide receiver.
Top target(s): Jaylin Noel, Sam Jackson, J. Michael Sturdivant
Scholarship seniors: Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor, Jack Dunn
What's next?
Jaylin Noel picked up his offer from Wisconsin during a visit this fall. The three-star prospect also has scholarships from Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota and Nebraska, among others. Sam Jackson made an early pledge to the Gophers but visited UW unofficially in November. Position coach Ted Gilmore put out a recent offer to J. Michael Sturdivant, who has a connection to quarterback Graham Mertz.
TIGHT ENDS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tight ends in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected tight end.
Top target(s): Louis Hansen, Jack Pugh
Scholarship seniors: Luke Benzschawel
What's next?
Top target Jameson Geers, who was offered at camp and visited again this fall, recently committed to Minnesota. Louis Hansen, a four star prospect from Massachusetts, is more of a national recruit with scholarships from Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Virginia, among others. Jack Pugh was offered shortly after his visit in November and is expected to be back on campus in March. The Badgers probably would like to add two scholarship tight ends for the third cycle in a row, but it will be interesting to see how the numbers crunch out moving forward.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three offensive linemen in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from projected tackles JP Benzschawel and Riley Mahlman.
Top target(s): Nolan Rucci, David Davidkov, Rocco Spindler
Scholarship seniors: Cole Van Lanen
What's next?
Projected tackles Riley Mahlman and JP Benzschawel are already locked in, and the staff would love to finish off the group with Nolan Rucci, whose older brother, Hayden Rucci, redshirted for the Badgers in 2019. UW and Penn State are expected to be involved in his recruitment until the very end. David Davidkov and Rocco Spindler both visited this fall and remain high-priority targets.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three defensive linemen in the 2021 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected defensive linemen.
Top target(s): Ryan Keeler, Tyler Kiehne, Taleeq Robbins
Scholarship seniors: Garrett Rand, Isaiahh Loudermilk
What's next?
Two ends and one nose tackle makes sense for position coach Inoke Breckterfield in 2021. On the inside, Payton Page (Greensboro, NC), Tywone Malone (Oradell, NJ), Elliot Donald (Pittsburgh, PA), Jonathan Jefferson (Douglasville, GA) and Taleeq Robbins (Philadelphia, PA) all list offers from UW, though more scholarships will likely need to go out this off-season. At end, Ryan Keeler and Tyler Kiehne are likely the top two most realistic options for UW, with Hayden Nelson a strong in-state scholarship candidate.
LINEBACKERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take five linebackers in the 2021 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from projected outside linebacker Ayo Adebogun and projected inside linebacker Bryan Sanborn.
Top target(s): T.J. Bollers, Mac Uihlein, Darryl Peterson, Yanni Karlaftis, Damon Ollison II, Kobe King
Scholarship seniors: Noah Burks
What's next?
This linebacker class could definitely push past five, especially if Jackson Acker grows into an edge prospect. For now, though, two pieces are definitely in place: Bryan Sanborn on the inside and Ayo Adeboygun on the edge. Mac Uihlein is the top choice to pair with Sanborn, though Kobe King and Damon Ollison II are realistic options as well. Darryl Peterson, T.J. Bollers and Yanni Karlaftis all project to the outside. All three visited Madison this fall, with Bollers and Peterson expected back on campus on March 1.
CORNERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one cornerback in the 2021 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected cornerback.
Top target(s): Kalen King, Robert Regan, Ricardo Hallman, Dyson McCutcheon
Scholarship seniors: Caesar Williams
What's next?
This is expected to another small cornerback class for the Badgers. Kalen King visited and picked up an offer this fall and remains a top option for the staff. Jim Leonhard handed out recent scholarships to Robert Regan, Ricardo Hallman and Dyson McCutcheon during the live contact period.
SAFETIES
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two safeties in the 2021 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star safety Hunter Wohler.
Top target(s): Justin Walters, Raider Damuni
Scholarship seniors: Eric Burrell, Madison Cone, Collin Wilder
What's next?
Keeping Hunter Wohler inside the state was a huge win for the coaching staff in December. The four-star prospect from Muskego also had offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame and Ohio State. Justin Walters is atop the wishlist to pair with Wohler, though Notre Dame is believed to be the current favorite in his recruitment.
Outside of Wohler and Walters, David Daniel and Zakee Wheatley are the only other safeties in the 2021 class with a scholarship from the Badgers, though offered "athletes" T. Mokiao-Atimalala, Jordan Moore, Tysheem Johnson, Raider Damuni and Daejon Reynolds could also project to the position.
ATHLETES
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one athlete in the 2021 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment three-star athlete Jackson Acker
Scholarship seniors: N/A
What's next?
It will be interesting to see how Jackson Acker develops over the next year or so. The three-star prospect earned his offer as a running back at camp this past summer. But there's a chance Acker, 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, grows into a linebacker at the next level.
"Talking to the Wisconsin coaches, they see Jackson as an athlete," Wildcats' head coach Dave Richardson told BadgerBlitz.com. "If he stays around the same size, he is fast and quick enough to play running back, and he proved that at camp. But if he grows into something else, he'd also be great as an outside linebacker in their 3-4 defense. He could potentially carry 240 or 250 pounds in a few years. The possibilities are endless because he has a great frame and isn't done growing yet.
"For us, he's going to be all over the field. We just have to decide where he's going to create the most havoc. When you get a kid like this, you're going to spread him around quite a bit and have some fun with it."
Acker rushed for over 900 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior.
SPECIAL TEAMS
How many will they take? Wisconsin will look to take one or two walk-on specialists in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected specialist
Scholarship seniors: Long snapper Adam Bay
What's next?
In-state prospects Tyler Bittman (Arrowhead) and Owen Konopacki (Sun Prairie) both visited this fall. If the Badgers do use a scholarship on a specialist this year, it will almost certainly come during camp in June.