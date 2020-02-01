With Wisconsin sitting on eight commitments in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the second edition of the State of the 2021 Class. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Deacon Hill (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2021 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Deacon Hill. Scholarship seniors: Jack Coan Top targets: N/A What's next?

There's a long way to go, but Deacon Hill was told at the time of his commitment he would be the lone scholarship quarterback Wisconsin takes in the 2021 recruiting class. The three-star prospect visited this fall and expects to be back on campus this spring or summer.

RUNNING BACKS

Loyal Crawford (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Jaylin Noel (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

TIGHT ENDS

Jack Pugh (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tight ends in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected tight end. Top target(s): Louis Hansen, Jack Pugh Scholarship seniors: Luke Benzschawel What's next? Top target Jameson Geers, who was offered at camp and visited again this fall, recently committed to Minnesota. Louis Hansen, a four star prospect from Massachusetts, is more of a national recruit with scholarships from Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Virginia, among others. Jack Pugh was offered shortly after his visit in November and is expected to be back on campus in March. The Badgers probably would like to add two scholarship tight ends for the third cycle in a row, but it will be interesting to see how the numbers crunch out moving forward.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

JP Benzschawel (Jon McNamara/BadgerBlitz.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three offensive linemen in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from projected tackles JP Benzschawel and Riley Mahlman. Top target(s): Nolan Rucci, David Davidkov, Rocco Spindler Scholarship seniors: Cole Van Lanen What's next? Projected tackles Riley Mahlman and JP Benzschawel are already locked in, and the staff would love to finish off the group with Nolan Rucci, whose older brother, Hayden Rucci, redshirted for the Badgers in 2019. UW and Penn State are expected to be involved in his recruitment until the very end. David Davidkov and Rocco Spindler both visited this fall and remain high-priority targets.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Ryan Keeler (Rivals.com)

LINEBACKERS

Ayo Adebogun (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

CORNERBACKS

Kalen King (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one cornerback in the 2021 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected cornerback. Top target(s): Kalen King, Robert Regan, Ricardo Hallman, Dyson McCutcheon Scholarship seniors: Caesar Williams What's next? This is expected to another small cornerback class for the Badgers. Kalen King visited and picked up an offer this fall and remains a top option for the staff. Jim Leonhard handed out recent scholarships to Robert Regan, Ricardo Hallman and Dyson McCutcheon during the live contact period.

SAFETIES

Hunter Wohler (Jon McNamara/BadgerBlitz.com)

ATHLETES

Jackson Acker (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one athlete in the 2021 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment three-star athlete Jackson Acker Scholarship seniors: N/A What's next? It will be interesting to see how Jackson Acker develops over the next year or so. The three-star prospect earned his offer as a running back at camp this past summer. But there's a chance Acker, 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, grows into a linebacker at the next level. "Talking to the Wisconsin coaches, they see Jackson as an athlete," Wildcats' head coach Dave Richardson told BadgerBlitz.com. "If he stays around the same size, he is fast and quick enough to play running back, and he proved that at camp. But if he grows into something else, he'd also be great as an outside linebacker in their 3-4 defense. He could potentially carry 240 or 250 pounds in a few years. The possibilities are endless because he has a great frame and isn't done growing yet. "For us, he's going to be all over the field. We just have to decide where he's going to create the most havoc. When you get a kid like this, you're going to spread him around quite a bit and have some fun with it." Acker rushed for over 900 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tyler Bittmann (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)