 UW finished No. 13 in the coaches poll last season.
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-27 12:23:30 -0500') }} football

Wisconsin Badgers slide to No. 18 in Amway Coaches Poll

Jon McNamara
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Wisconsin opened at No. 12 in the first Amway Coaches Poll in early August.

The Badgers, who begin the season on Oct. 24 against Illinois, slid to No. 18 in the updated rankings released Sunday.

The Big Ten has four teams in Top 25: Ohio State (6), Penn State (10), Wisconsin (18) and Michigan (21). Of those four programs, the Badgers are only slated to play the Wolverines in 2020.

UW finished No. 13 in the coaches poll last season.

Amway Coaches Poll
Rank  Team Previous

No. 1

Clemson

1

No. 2

Alabama

2

No. 3

Florida

6

No. 4

Georgia

3

No. 5

Notre Dame

7

No. 6

Ohio State

10

No. 7

Auburn

8

No. 8

Miami

14

No. 9

Texas

9

No. 10

Penn State

13

No. 11

North Carolina

12

No. 12

Central Florida

15

No. 13

Texas A&M

11

No. 14

Mississippi State

NR

No. 15

Cincinnati

16

No. 16

Oklahoma

3

No. 17

LSU

5

No. 18

Wisconsin

17

No. 19

Oklahoma State

18

No. 20

Tennessee

21

No. 21

Michigan

19

No. 22

BYU

23

No. 23

Virginia Tech

24

No. 24

Memphis

20

No. 25

Pittsburgh

NR
Wisconsin's 2020 Schedule
Date Opponent 

Oct. 24

Illinois

Oct. 31

@ Nebraska

Nov. 7

Purdue

Nov. 14

@ Michigan

Nov. 21

@ Northwestern

Nov. 28

Minnesota

Dec. 5

Indiana

Dec. 12

@ Iowa
{{ article.author_name }}