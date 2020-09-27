Wisconsin opened at No. 12 in the first Amway Coaches Poll in early August.

The Badgers, who begin the season on Oct. 24 against Illinois, slid to No. 18 in the updated rankings released Sunday.

The Big Ten has four teams in Top 25: Ohio State (6), Penn State (10), Wisconsin (18) and Michigan (21). Of those four programs, the Badgers are only slated to play the Wolverines in 2020.

UW finished No. 13 in the coaches poll last season.