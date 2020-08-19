Wisconsin Badgers recruiting history in the All-Southeast Region
Over the next five days, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at each recruiting region across the country and examine Wisconsin's offers and success during the Rivals.com era, which dates back to 2002.
Today, we continue with the All-Southeast Region.
Note: Numbers are based on data from Rivals.com and do not take preferred walk-ons into consideration.
Wisconsin's Offers in the All-Southeast Region (2002 to Present)
|State
|Number of Offers
|Number of Signees
|
South Carolina
|
0
|
0
|
Georgia
|
3
|
0
|
Tennessee
|
1
|
0
|
Kentucky
|
1
|
0
|
Florida
|
7
|
3
|
Alabama
|
0
|
0
|
Mississippi
|
0
|
0
GEORGIA
