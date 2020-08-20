Wisconsin Badgers recruiting history in the All Mid-South Region
Over the next five days, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at each recruiting region across the country and examine Wisconsin's offers and success during the Rivals.com era, which dates back to 2002.
Today, we continue with the All Mid-South Region.
Note: Numbers are based on data from Rivals.com and do not take preferred walk-ons into consideration.
|State
|Number of Offers
|Number of Signees
|
Louisiana
|
1
|
0
|
Texas
|
1
|
1
|
Arkansas
|
0
|
0
|
Oklahoma
|
0
|
0
|
Kansas
|
2
|
0
|
Missouri
|
4
|
0
LOUISIANA
Player to Remember: Point guard Reece Beekman
Beekman competed at Scotlandville High School in Louisiana, but the four-star point guard had strong ties to Wisconsin. Originally from Wauwatosa, Beekman returned to the state during the summer to compete with the Wisconsin Playground Warriors and then Phenom University. The Badgers offered in the spring of 2019 but Beekman eventually committed to Virginia.
Others: N/A
TEXAS
