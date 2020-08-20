 Wisconsin has been active in Texas and Missouri during the Rivals.com era
basketball

Wisconsin Badgers recruiting history in the All Mid-South Region

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Over the next five days, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at each recruiting region across the country and examine Wisconsin's offers and success during the Rivals.com era, which dates back to 2002.

Today, we continue with the All Mid-South Region.

Note: Numbers are based on data from Rivals.com and do not take preferred walk-ons into consideration.

Wisconsin's Offers in the All Mid-South Region (2002 to Present)
State Number of Offers Number of Signees

Louisiana

1

0

Texas

1

1

Arkansas

0

0

Oklahoma

0

0

Kansas

2

0

Missouri

4

0

LOUISIANA 

Player to Remember: Point guard Reece Beekman

Beekman competed at Scotlandville High School in Louisiana, but the four-star point guard had strong ties to Wisconsin. Originally from Wauwatosa, Beekman returned to the state during the summer to compete with the Wisconsin Playground Warriors and then Phenom University. The Badgers offered in the spring of 2019 but Beekman eventually committed to Virginia.

Others: N/A

TEXAS

