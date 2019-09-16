News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-16 13:24:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Wisconsin Badgers QB Jack Coan on Michigan defense, passing game

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

MADISON -- Listen to junior quarterback Jack Coan chat with reporters about the Wisconsin passing game, wide receiver Danny Davis, the Michigan defense and more during Monday player availability.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}