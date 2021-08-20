Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2023 safeties

Over the past two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com has brought you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2023 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we conclude with a look at the safeties. QBs | RBs | TEs | WRs | OL | DL | LBs | EDGE | CBs |

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Four-star safety Marvin Burks was recently offered by Wisconsin. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)

Wisconsin has a pair of veterans - Collin Wilder (6th year) and Scott Nelson (5th year) - atop the depth chart this fall. Behind them, walk-on John Torchio has put together a good camp. He's often been paired in the two-deep with Travian Blaylock, who appears to healthy for the first time during his time at UW. "I think early on in his career, he flashed the playmaking ability, and now he's showing a lot more consistency," Leonhard said when asked about Torchio. "He's playing a little bit better in space than he did, especially a couple years ago. He's kind of gradually improved in some areas. So now you're seeing the playmaking come out more consistently, and it's a lot of fun. You know, he's been physical when he's needed to do that. He's made plays on the ball, he communicates well, so I like what he's done. You know, he's really stood out early in camp." Looking at the future of the position, the staff is high on Preston Zachman and Hunter Wohler, both of whom will likely be involved on special teams this fall. And though he's currently listed as a cornerback, second-year defensive back Max Lofy has also worked at safety during camp. In the 2022 class, the Badgers have a commitment from Austin Brown, arguably the top target on their board at the position for much of the spring and summer, as well as preferred walk-on Jackson Trudgeon. Three-star Anthony Brown remains a priority for the staff heading into the fall.

OFFERED PROSPECTS