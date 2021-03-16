Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2022 safeties
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long-shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we conclude with a look at the safeties.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
Eric Burrell elected to pursue the NFL, but the safety position received a boost this offseason when Collin Wilder announced he would return to Wisconsin for a sixth season. He and veteran Scott Nelson are expected to open spring camp with the No. 1 defense. Behind them, Titus Toler, John Torchio, Travian Blaylock and Tyler Mais will be battling for reps in the two-deep. Four-star in-state safeties Hunter Wohler and Braelon Allen will join the mix this summer.
According to a UW official in January, there has been no change to Reggie Pearson's status with the team. A starter in 2019, Pearson (medical) was not on the 2020 roster.
|Player
|Eligibility/Year
|Player
|Eligibility/Year
|
Sixth year
|
Second year
|
Fifth year
|
First year
|
Fifth year
|
First year
|
Fourth year
|
First year
|
Fourth year
CLASS OF 2022 SAFETY NEEDS: 1 | CLASS OF 2022 SAFETY COMMITS: 0
