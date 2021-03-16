 Wisconsin has been selective with its offers to defensive backs so far in the 2022 class
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-16 05:58:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2022 safeties

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long-shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we conclude with a look at the safeties.

RELATED: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OL | DL | LBs | CBs |

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Three-star safety Austin Brown picked up an offer from Wisconsin last month.
Three-star safety Austin Brown picked up an offer from Wisconsin last month.

Eric Burrell elected to pursue the NFL, but the safety position received a boost this offseason when Collin Wilder announced he would return to Wisconsin for a sixth season. He and veteran Scott Nelson are expected to open spring camp with the No. 1 defense. Behind them, Titus Toler, John Torchio, Travian Blaylock and Tyler Mais will be battling for reps in the two-deep. Four-star in-state safeties Hunter Wohler and Braelon Allen will join the mix this summer.

According to a UW official in January, there has been no change to Reggie Pearson's status with the team. A starter in 2019, Pearson (medical) was not on the 2020 roster.

Wisconsin Safeties on Projected Fall 2021 Roster
Player  Eligibility/Year Player  Eligibility/Year

Collin Wilder

Sixth year

Titus Toler

Second year

Scott Nelson

Fifth year

Braelon Allen

First year

*Tyler Mais

Fifth year

Hunter Wohler

First year

Travian Blaylock

Fourth year

*Owen Arnett

First year

*John Torchio

Fourth year
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

CLASS OF 2022 SAFETY NEEDS: 1 | CLASS OF 2022 SAFETY COMMITS: 0

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}