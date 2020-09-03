Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we conclude with a look at the defensive backs. QBs | RBs | TEs | WRs | OL | DL | LBs |

In-state safety Braelon Allen was Wisconsin's first commit in the 2022 class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

After loading up at cornerback in previous recruiting classes (2018 and 2019), Wisconsin has been pretty selective in the last few cycles. Senior Ricard Hallman is committed and will likely be the only corner UW takes in 2021, and the Badgers have only extended two known offers at the position in the junior class. Wisconsin did not sign a safety in 2020 but picked up a huge commitment from four-star in-state senior Hunter Wohler last December. The Badgers hit on another in-state standout this summer with a pledge from Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen. The position , though, will continue to be one of the more important ones to address in the 2022 class.

COMMITTED

Versatility is a big reason why Braelon Allen, who committed to Wisconsin in July, was a top priority for Jim Leonhard in the 2022 recruiting class. And from Allen's perspective, playing for UW's defensive coordinator was a big selling point for the Badgers. "There was definitely a Jim Leonhard effect with Braelon," head coach Steven Jorgensen told BadgerBlitz.com. "I think that Braelon knows Coach Leonhard can use his talents all over the field on the defensive side of the ball, and he knows what a great coach he's going to get to play for. Being able to see their vision got Braelon very excited. He also loves Wisconsin’s tradition of winning and being a team-first program. "To be honest, I think Braelon was completely open to going wherever the best fit was and finding a program that could compete for championships as well. What stood out was how Wisconsin prioritized him - they made him feel like he was going to be a big part of their future plans. Their desire to get him to Madison was pretty clear from the start."

