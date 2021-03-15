 Wisconsin has been selective with its offers to defensive backs so far in the 2022 class
Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2022 cornerbacks

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long-shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the cornerbacks.

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Three-star cornerback Avery Powell has Wisconsin in his top six.
Three-star cornerback Avery Powell has Wisconsin in his top six. (Rivals.com)

Wisconsin's depth at corner was tested in 2020 after Rachad Wildgoose, the most versatile athlete at the position, was lost due to injury (and later an announcement for the 2021 NFL Draft). Promising youngster Semar Melvin was also unavailable for the last handful of games. With that, veterans Caesar Williams and Faion Hicks played the bulk of the reps, with Donte Burton, Deron Harrell and Dean Engram also chipping in down the stretch. Williams elected to return this offseason, meaning first-year cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat has the entire group back, minus Wildgoose. From the 2021 class, Al Asford enrolled early in order to take part in spring camp. Overall, cornerback is expected to be one of the deeper position groups on the 2021 roster.

Wisconsin Cornerbacks on Projected Fall 2021 Roster
Player  Eligibility/Year  Player  Eligibility/Year

Caesar Williams

Sixth year

Semar Melvin

Third year

Deron Harrell

Fifth year

Max Lofy

Second year

Faion Hicks

Fifth year

*Amaun Williams

Second year

Alex Smith

Fourth year

Al Ashford

First year

Donte Burton

Fourth year

Ricardo Hallman

First year

Dean Engram

Third year



*Indicates a preferred walk-on

CLASS OF 2022 CB NEEDS: 2 | CLASS OF 2022 CB COMMITS: 0

