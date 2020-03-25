Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we conclude with a look at the safeties. QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OL | DL | ILBs | OLBs | CBs |

Quick Breakdown

Four-star in-state safety Hunter Wohler committed to Wisconsin in December. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The entire position group at safety returned this spring, though Scott Nelson, who missed all but one game in 2019 after he suffered a leg injury against South Florida, was listed as "out" for camp. Eric Burrell, a starter last fall, was on the same report due to a left arm injury. With those two out, Reggie Pearson and Collin Wilder were expected to open camp with the No. 1 defense, with John Torchio, Tyler Mais, Madison Cone and Titus Toler behind them. The Badgers did not sign a safety in the 2020 class but picked up a huge commitment from four-star in-state junior Hunter Wohler in December.

Class of 2021 safety needs: 2 | Class of 2021 safety commits: 1

The first in-state prospect Wisconsin offered in the 2021 class, Hunter Wohler committed to UW in December over offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame and Ohio State. The four-star safety is a two-time all-state selection and was named the 2019 WFCA defensive player of the year. "I actually called coach (Paul) Chryst on Thursday," Wohler told BadgerBlitz.com. "I kept it pretty low-key because I wanted to tell my family first. But he was super excited and he can't wait to get to work. "His message was that it's time to win a championship and do something Wisconsin hasn't done before. I fully believe in that statement." Wohler, a Rivals250 prospect, helped Muskego win a second straight Division 1 state title this past fall. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was the lead contact in his recruitment. "He's (Leonhard) one of the big reasons for my commitment," Wohler said. "He knows the position in and out and how to coach guys based on their talent and skill. I just want to learn from the best and I think Coach Leonhard is one of the best. I can't wait to get to work with him." Wohler, who also competes in basketball and track at Muskego, is the fifth in-state commit in the junior cycle for UW, along with JP Benzschawel, Ayo Adebogun, Loyal Crawford and Jackson Acker.

Top Targets