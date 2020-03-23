Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2021 outside linebackers
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the outside linebackers.
Quick Breakdown
The outside linebacker position is a bit thin this spring after Zack Baun's graduation and Christian Bell's transfer to Illinois. Returning starter and redshirt senior Noah Burks has big shoes to fill on the edge, with Izayah Green May, Jaylan Franklin, C.J. Goetz and Spencer Lytle battling for a spot alongside him with the No. 1 defense. Four-star 2020 signee Nick Herbig is already on campus, with Kaden Johnson and Aaron Witt arriving this summer. In the junior cycle, the Badgers have a commitment Ayo Adebogun and are in the mix for a few other high-priority targets.
|Player
|Eligibility
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Freshman
Class of 2021 OLB needs: 3 | Class of 2021 OLB commits: 1
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news