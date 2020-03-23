News More News
Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2021 outside linebackers

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the outside linebackers.

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OL | DL | ILBs |

Quick Breakdown

Junior outside linebacker Ayo Adebogun committed to Wisconsin in December.
Junior outside linebacker Ayo Adebogun committed to Wisconsin in December.

The outside linebacker position is a bit thin this spring after Zack Baun's graduation and Christian Bell's transfer to Illinois. Returning starter and redshirt senior Noah Burks has big shoes to fill on the edge, with Izayah Green May, Jaylan Franklin, C.J. Goetz and Spencer Lytle battling for a spot alongside him with the No. 1 defense. Four-star 2020 signee Nick Herbig is already on campus, with Kaden Johnson and Aaron Witt arriving this summer. In the junior cycle, the Badgers have a commitment Ayo Adebogun and are in the mix for a few other high-priority targets.

Wisconsin Outside Linebackers on 2020 Spring Roster
Player  Eligibility 

Noah Burks

Redshirt senior

Izayah Green-May

Redshirt junior

Jaylan Franklin

Redshirt sophomore

C.J. Goetz

Redshirt sophomore

Spencer Lytle

Redshirt freshman

*Nick Herbig

Freshman
*Indicates early enrollee

Class of 2021 OLB needs: 3 | Class of 2021 OLB commits: 1

