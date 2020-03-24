Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2021 cornerbacks
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the cornerbacks.
Quick Breakdown
At cornerback this spring, everyone - with the exception of freshman James Williams (football career ended due to injuries) - returned from one of the deeper position groups on the roster. Caesar Williams, Faion Hicks and Rashad Wildgoose separated from the pack last fall, but Deron Harrell, Donte Burton, Travian Blaylock, Alex Smith, Semar Melvin and Dean Engram are all ready to compete for time this off-season. The Badgers signed Max Lofy in the 2020 class and will likely look for two more scholarship corners in the junior cycle.
|Player (CB)
|Eligibility
|
Redshirt senior
|
*Kobe Knack
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Junior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
Class of 2021 CB needs: 2 | Class of 2021 CB commits: 0
