Wisconsin Badgers Perfect Recruiting Class: Version 6.0
Below is the sixth look at what a perfect recruiting class could look like for Wisconsin in 2023. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
Eighteen scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of the 2022 season, but it's difficult to project how many spots will open up coming off a free year of eligibility in college football.
QUARTERBACK (1)
Wisconsin answered a big question last month when Bobby Engram sent an offer out to Lincoln Keinholz, a three-star prospect from South Dakota. UW, which received an official visit last weekend, along Wyoming, North Dakota State and Washington, make up his top four. As a junior, Keinholz threw for 3,359 yards and 37 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,175 yards and 12 scores.
Others considered: N/A
RUNNING BACK (2)
Wisconsin will take at least two scholarship running backs in the 2023 class. And with Jaquez Keyes and Nate White locked in, the staff is likely done at the position. White is on campus this weekend with Keyes expected to take his official the following.
Others considered: Dylan Edwards, Jeremiyah Love
WIDE RECEIVERS (3)
