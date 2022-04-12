 The Badgers looking for their second commitment in the 2023 recruiting class
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-12 08:11:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Wisconsin Badgers Perfect Recruiting Class: Version 4.0

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Below is the fourth look at what a perfect recruiting class could look like for Wisconsin in 2023. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.

Eighteen scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of the 2022 season, but it's difficult to project how many spots will open up coming off a free year of eligibility in college football.

QUARTERBACK (1)

JJ Kohl, who visited Wisconsin for its camp in the summer and two more times last fall, picked up an offer from the Badgers earlier this spring. The Badgers are expected to host the four-star prospect this week with a decision on the horizon. Iowa State is current FutureCast favorite in Kohl's recruitment.

Others considered: Avery Johnson, Dante Moore

RUNNING BACK (2)

With Darius Taylor (Minnesota) off the board, the attention now turns to JT Smith, a long-time target who has been on campus twice, as well as Nate White, a three-star prospect from inside the state. Both are expected to take official visits to Wisconsin in June. It will be interesting to see if first-year assistant coach Al Johnson can help the Badgers secure commitments from both.

Others considered: Dylan Edwards, Jeremiyah Love

WIDE RECEIVERS (3)

