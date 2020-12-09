The 2021 recruiting class, which is now up to 21 commitments, is set to sign later this month. Seventeen scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of the 2020 season, so the Badgers will be looking to add around 19 to 22 signees in this recruiting cycle. Below is the 12th and final look at what the perfect class for Wisconsin could look like. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they so desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with. RELATED: 1.0 | 2.0 | 3.0 | 4.0 | 5.0 | 6.0 | 7.0 | 8.0 | 9.0 | 10.0 | 11.0 |

QUARTERBACK (1)

At the time of his commitment, Deacon Hill was told he would be Wisconsin’s only scholarship quarterback in the 2021 class. That said, the position has been set for well over a year, with assistant coach Jon Budmayr now focused on the 2022 cycle and beyond.



RUNNING BACK (2)

With commitments in from three-star tailbacks Loyal Crawford and Antwan Roberts, the Badgers are likely full at the position. The staff, however, has kicked the tires on Michigan State commit Audric Estime, who does not plan on signing during the early period this month. Jackson Acker, who is currently listed as an athlete, may also get a crack at running back when he arrives on campus.

WIDE RECEIVERS (2)

Wisconsin locked up its top target at wide receiver this summer when Skyler Bell committed to the Badgers over offers from Iowa, Virginia Tech, Rutgers and West Virginia, among others. First-year position coach Alvis Whitted struck a second time on the recruiting front when he landed four-star Markus Allen, a former Michigan pledge, this fall.

TIGHT END (1)

After missing on Gunnar Helm this summer, the Badgers will likely take just one tight end in the 2021 class. Jack Pugh, who committed to in May, is set to sign with the Badgers this month.



OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (3)

Adding Nolan Rucci, who committed to Wisconsin in September, was an excellent way to finish an offensive line group that already included JP Benzschawel and Riley Mahlman. Position coach Joe Rudolph will now turn his attention to a 2022 cycle loaded with in-state talent.



DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (1)

Michael Jarvis, who committed to Wisconsin this summer, will almost certainly be the only scholarship defensive lineman the Badgers sign in this cycle. The three-star prospect could play inside or outside for position coach Inoke Breckterfield. UW has shown late interest in Artistotle Taylor, who could be an option if he doesn't sign this month and the Badgers have room in this class, post-Signing Day.



INSIDE LINEBACKER (3)

Three-star prospects Bryan Sanborn and Jake Chaney made early commitment to Wisconsin in this cycle. And though he's listed as an outside linebacker, Jake Ratzlaff, the Badgers' most recent commit in this cycle, will likely begin inside with position coach Bob Bostad.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (3)

Three spots at outside linebacker are filled by Ayo Adebogun, Darryl Peterson and T.J. Bollers, though the latter two could grow into defensive ends. The Badgers are also involved Yanni Karlaftis, but all signs point to him committing to Purdue later this month.

CORNERBACKS (2)

It appeared four-star Ricardo Hallman was the only corner Wisconsin wanted in the 2021 class. But that changed when Al Ashford made a surprise commitment to the Badgers on Sept. 11. The three-star prospect from Colorado chose UW over offers from Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Oregon State and Washington State, among others.



SAFETIES (2)

Wisconsin has one of the more exciting one-two punches at safety in this cycle after Braelon Allen announced in September that he would reclassify to the 2021 recruiting class. The move pairs Allen with fellow in-state standout Hunter Wohler, who committed to the Badgers last winter.



ATHLETE (1)

Jackson Acker earned his offer at running back last summer during camp, but the in-state standout could grow into a linebacker or even fullback at the next level.



CLASS TOTAL: 21