Below is the 10th look at what a perfect recruiting class could look like for Wisconsin in 2023. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
Quarterback is the biggest remaining question mark in Wisconsin's 2023 recruiting class . Offensive coordinator Bobby Engram has hosted at least six senior signal callers this fall, a group headlined by Ryan Browne, Cole LaCrue and Parker Leise. Browne, however, has since committed to Purdue. LaCrue and Leise are still available, and the Badgers should try and take two in this cycle - and potentially one in the portal - after Deacon Hill entered the transfer portal. This position group is still a mystery with Signing Day just a few weeks away.
RUNNING BACK (2)
With Jaquez Keyes and Nate White locked in, first-year position coach Al Johnson is likely done at the position. Both took official visits during the same weekend in June. Now, the Badgers have to hang onto each after the coaching switch from Paul Chryst to Jim Leonhard.
WIDE RECEIVERS (2)
