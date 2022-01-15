Wisconsin Badgers Perfect Recruiting Class: Version 1.0
Below is the first look at what a perfect recruiting class could look like for Wisconsin in 2023. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
Seventeen scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of the 2022 season, but it's difficult to project how many spots will open up coming off a free year of eligibility in college football.
QUARTERBACK (1)
Four-star Brayden Dorman didn't include Wisconsin in his top five last month, meaning the Badgers will have to look elsewhere at quarterback in the 2023 class. Avery Johnson is the only offered prospect at the position, and the staff hosted the three-star prospect for a visit this past fall. It's likely more offers go out this winter, especially if Paul Chryst adds a quarterbacks coach to his offensive coaching staff.
Others considered: JJ Kohl, Mack Howard, Chase Spellman, Jackson Brousseau, Drew Viotto
RUNNING BACK (2)
Though Cade Yacamelli could wind up at running back when he arrives on campus this fall, the Badgers didn't sign a true tailback in the 2022 class. With that, taking two in the junior cycle makes sense. JT Smith has been on campus twice - once in the summer and again in the fall. He's a top target for the Badgers in 2023, regardless of position. Dylan Edwards, who also visited for a home game during the regular season, would bring a unique skillset to Wisconsin's position group.
Others considered: Kalib Hicks, John Randle Jr.
WIDE RECEIVERS (2)
