Wisconsin Badgers perfect class: Version 2.0
The 2021 recruiting class, which is now up to eight commitments, is a big opportunity for the Wisconsin coaching staff. The talent level inside the state is high - 10 prospects currently have a Division 1 offer - and the Badgers are riding the momentum of a strong 2020 recruiting cycle.
Sixteen scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of the 2020 season, so the Badgers will be looking to add around 19 to 22 signees in this recruiting cycle.
Below is the second look at what the perfect class for Wisconsin could look like. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they so desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
1.0 |
Quarterback (1)
At the time of his commitment, Deacon Hill was told he would be Wisconsin’s only scholarship quarterback in the 2021 class. With that, the position seems to be set moving forward, though position coach Jon Budmayr will continue to monitor targets across the country.
Running back (2)
Wisconsin already has a commitment from Loyal Crawford, and Jalen Berger’s recent signature in the 2020 class may allow the staff to take just one more tailback in the junior cycle. Jackson Acker is listed as an athlete, but he earned his offer as a running back at camp and that's where he was pegged during his junior-day visit last month. For now, we're keeping him as a tailback until there's reason to believe otherwise.
Wide receivers (2)
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news