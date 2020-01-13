The 2021 recruiting class, which is now up to seven commitments, is a big opportunity for the Wisconsin coaching staff. The talent level inside the state is high - nine prospects currently have a Division 1 offer - and the Badgers are riding the momentum of a strong 2020 recruiting cycle.

Seventeen scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of the 2020 season, so the Badgers will be looking to add around 21 to 23 signees in this recruiting cycle.

Below is the first look at what the perfect class for Wisconsin could look like. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they so desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.