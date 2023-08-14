Below is the eighth look at what a perfect recruiting class could look like for Wisconsin in 2024. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance to get a commitment.

Seventeen scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of the 2023 season, but it's difficult to project how many spots will open up with a COVID year still available to veterans on the current roster.