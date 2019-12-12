The 2020 recruiting class, which is sitting on 17 commitments, is set to sign on Dec. 18, but there are still a few remaining targets for the Wisconsin staff.

Just 11 scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of 2019, but there is a strong chance both Tyler Biadasz and Jonathan Taylor (and, potentially, Quintez Cephus) declare early for the NFL Draft. With that, the Badgers will be looking to add around 18 to 20 signees in this recruiting cycle.

Below is the final look at what the perfect class for Wisconsin could look like. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they so desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.

