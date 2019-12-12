Wisconsin Badgers perfect class: Final Edition
The 2020 recruiting class, which is sitting on 17 commitments, is set to sign on Dec. 18, but there are still a few remaining targets for the Wisconsin staff.
Just 11 scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of 2019, but there is a strong chance both Tyler Biadasz and Jonathan Taylor (and, potentially, Quintez Cephus) declare early for the NFL Draft. With that, the Badgers will be looking to add around 18 to 20 signees in this recruiting cycle.
Below is the final look at what the perfect class for Wisconsin could look like. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they so desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
1.0 | 2.0 | 3.0 | 4.0 | 5.0 | 6.0 | 7.0 | 8.0 | 9.0 | 10.0 |
Quarterback (0)
After missing on its top three targets - Max Johnson (LSU), Tyler Van Dyke (Miami) and Parker McQuarrie (UCLA) - Wisconsin is not expected to take a scholarship quarterback in this cycle, though position coach Jon Budmayr has taken a late look at senior Dan Villari.
Running back (1)
Right now, there are at least two prospects to watch at tailback moving forward: 1) Kevontre Bradford, who visited officially in June and is coming off a trip to Ohio State in October; 2) Jalen Berger, who visited officially for Wisconsin's win over Iowa. This is the last big position of need remaining in 2020, and the Badgers appear set on taking a scholarship tailback in this cycle. Bradford is not expected to sign this month, while Berger is rumored to be favoring Rutgers.
Wide receivers (2/3)
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news