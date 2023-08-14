News More News
Wisconsin Badgers open at No. 19 in first AP Top 25 Poll

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin opened at No. 19 in the first Associated Press preseason Top 25 college football poll.

The Big Ten has five teams in Top 25: Michigan (2), Ohio State (3), Penn State (7), Wisconsin (21) and Iowa (25). Of those programs, the Badgers are slated to play the Buckeyes and Hawkeyes in 2023.

UW did not finish in the AP poll last season.

Associated Press Preseason Top 25 Poll
Rank  Team Points

No. 1

Georgia

1,572

No. 2

Michigan

1,490

No. 3

Ohio State

1,400

No. 4

Alabama

1,398

No. 5

LSU

1,276

No. 6

USC

1,245

No. 7

Penn State

1,177

No. 8

Florida State

1,147

No. 9

Clemson

1,032

No. 10

Washington

977

No. 11

Texas

882

No. 12

Tennessee

868

No. 13

Notre Dame

863

No. 14

Utah

811

No. 15

Oregon

732

No. 16

Kansas State

501

No. 17

TCU

416

No. 18

Oregon State

406

No. 19

Wisconsin

386

No. 20

Oklahoma

296

No. 21

North Carolina

292

No. 22

Mississippi

281

No. 23

Texas A&M

227

No. 24

Tulane

224

No. 25

Iowa

131

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Texas Tech 101, South Carolina 73, UCLA 66, UTSA 64, Arkansas 22, Boise St. 17, Pittsburgh 16, Kentucky 14, Louisville 10, Troy 10, Kansas 10, Auburn 7, Minnesota 6, Toledo 4, Duke 4, Mississippi St. 4, Florida 4, Illinois 3, Baylor 3, Coastal Carolina 3, South Alabama 1, NC State 1, James Madison 1, Liberty 1.

Wisconsin's 2023 Schedule
Date Opponent 

Sept. 2

Buffalo

Sept. 9

@ Washington State

Sept. 16

Georgia Southern

Sept. 22

@ Purdue

Oct. 7

Rutgers

Oct. 14

Iowa

Oct. 21

@ Illinois

Oct. 28

Ohio State

Nov. 4

@ Indiana

Nov. 11

Northwestern

Nov. 18

Nebraska

Nov. 25

@ Minnesota

_________________________________________________

