Wisconsin Badgers open at No. 19 in first AP Top 25 Poll
Wisconsin opened at No. 19 in the first Associated Press preseason Top 25 college football poll.
The Big Ten has five teams in Top 25: Michigan (2), Ohio State (3), Penn State (7), Wisconsin (21) and Iowa (25). Of those programs, the Badgers are slated to play the Buckeyes and Hawkeyes in 2023.
UW did not finish in the AP poll last season.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|
No. 1
|
Georgia
|
1,572
|
No. 2
|
Michigan
|
1,490
|
No. 3
|
Ohio State
|
1,400
|
No. 4
|
Alabama
|
1,398
|
No. 5
|
LSU
|
1,276
|
No. 6
|
USC
|
1,245
|
No. 7
|
Penn State
|
1,177
|
No. 8
|
Florida State
|
1,147
|
No. 9
|
Clemson
|
1,032
|
No. 10
|
Washington
|
977
|
No. 11
|
Texas
|
882
|
No. 12
|
Tennessee
|
868
|
No. 13
|
Notre Dame
|
863
|
No. 14
|
Utah
|
811
|
No. 15
|
Oregon
|
732
|
No. 16
|
Kansas State
|
501
|
No. 17
|
TCU
|
416
|
No. 18
|
Oregon State
|
406
|
No. 19
|
Wisconsin
|
386
|
No. 20
|
Oklahoma
|
296
|
No. 21
|
North Carolina
|
292
|
No. 22
|
Mississippi
|
281
|
No. 23
|
Texas A&M
|
227
|
No. 24
|
Tulane
|
224
|
No. 25
|
Iowa
|
131
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Texas Tech 101, South Carolina 73, UCLA 66, UTSA 64, Arkansas 22, Boise St. 17, Pittsburgh 16, Kentucky 14, Louisville 10, Troy 10, Kansas 10, Auburn 7, Minnesota 6, Toledo 4, Duke 4, Mississippi St. 4, Florida 4, Illinois 3, Baylor 3, Coastal Carolina 3, South Alabama 1, NC State 1, James Madison 1, Liberty 1.
|Date
|Opponent
|
Sept. 2
|
Buffalo
|
Sept. 9
|
@ Washington State
|
Sept. 16
|
Georgia Southern
|
Sept. 22
|
@ Purdue
|
Oct. 7
|
Rutgers
|
Oct. 14
|
Iowa
|
Oct. 21
|
@ Illinois
|
Oct. 28
|
Ohio State
|
Nov. 4
|
@ Indiana
|
Nov. 11
|
Northwestern
|
Nov. 18
|
Nebraska
|
Nov. 25
|
@ Minnesota
