Wisconsin Badgers move up two spots to No. 21 in AP Top 25

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Wisconsin moved up one spot to No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday.

The Badgers are coming off an 80-53 win over Chicago State. They are in action next on Jan. 2 at home against Iowa.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard.
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard. (Darren Lee/Darren Lee Photography)
Associated Press Preseason Top 25 Poll
Rank  Team Record Points

No. 1

Purdue

12-1

1561

No. 2

Kansas

12-1

1497

No. 3

Houston

13-0

1477

No. 4

UConn

11-2

1302

No. 5

Tennessee

9-3

1234

No. 6

Kentucky

10-2

1196

No. 7

Marquette

11-3

1137

No. 8

North Carolina

9-3

1088

No. 9

Illinois

10-2

980

No. 10

Arizona

10-3

975

No. 11

Oklahoma

12-1

898

No. 12

BYU

12-1

723

No. 13

Colorado State

12-1

694

No. 14

Duke

9-3

662

No. 15

Memphis

11-2

631

No. 16

Clemson

11-1

630

No. 17

Florida Atlantic

10-3

603

No. 18

Baylor

10-2

589

No. 19

James Madison

13-0

469

No. 20

Texas

10-2

374

No. 21

Wisconsin

9-3

355

No. 22

Ole Miss

13-0

329

No. 23

Providence

11-2

198

No. 24

Gonzaga

9-4

173

No. 25

Auburn

10-2

168

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: San Diego St. 113, Creighton 106, Colorado 86, Utah 82, Miami 41, Iowa St. 22, Michigan St. 15, Nevada 13, Texas A&M 13, Ohio St. 8, New Mexico 6, Dayton 5, Grand Canyon 5, South Carolina 4, Mississippi St. 4, Northwestern 3, Villanova 3, Alabama 3.

