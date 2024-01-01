Wisconsin Badgers move up two spots to No. 21 in AP Top 25
Wisconsin moved up one spot to No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday.
The Badgers are coming off an 80-53 win over Chicago State. They are in action next on Jan. 2 at home against Iowa.
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|
No. 1
|
Purdue
|
12-1
|
1561
|
No. 2
|
Kansas
|
12-1
|
1497
|
No. 3
|
Houston
|
13-0
|
1477
|
No. 4
|
UConn
|
11-2
|
1302
|
No. 5
|
Tennessee
|
9-3
|
1234
|
No. 6
|
Kentucky
|
10-2
|
1196
|
No. 7
|
Marquette
|
11-3
|
1137
|
No. 8
|
North Carolina
|
9-3
|
1088
|
No. 9
|
Illinois
|
10-2
|
980
|
No. 10
|
Arizona
|
10-3
|
975
|
No. 11
|
Oklahoma
|
12-1
|
898
|
No. 12
|
BYU
|
12-1
|
723
|
No. 13
|
Colorado State
|
12-1
|
694
|
No. 14
|
Duke
|
9-3
|
662
|
No. 15
|
Memphis
|
11-2
|
631
|
No. 16
|
Clemson
|
11-1
|
630
|
No. 17
|
Florida Atlantic
|
10-3
|
603
|
No. 18
|
Baylor
|
10-2
|
589
|
No. 19
|
James Madison
|
13-0
|
469
|
No. 20
|
Texas
|
10-2
|
374
|
No. 21
|
Wisconsin
|
9-3
|
355
|
No. 22
|
Ole Miss
|
13-0
|
329
|
No. 23
|
Providence
|
11-2
|
198
|
No. 24
|
Gonzaga
|
9-4
|
173
|
No. 25
|
Auburn
|
10-2
|
168
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: San Diego St. 113, Creighton 106, Colorado 86, Utah 82, Miami 41, Iowa St. 22, Michigan St. 15, Nevada 13, Texas A&M 13, Ohio St. 8, New Mexico 6, Dayton 5, Grand Canyon 5, South Carolina 4, Mississippi St. 4, Northwestern 3, Villanova 3, Alabama 3.
